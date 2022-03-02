Barry Lewis: Quick turnaround as Riverfield prepares for first state tournament trip

Riverfield Country Day coach Jason Bogle and his basketball team don't have much time to celebrate capturing the Ravens' first-ever state tournament berth.

On Thursday, the 15th-ranked Ravens (24-3) will face No. 2 Garber (23-3) in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. at State Fair (Ron Norick) Arena in Oklahoma City.

That will come less than 48 hours after the Ravens defeated Wellston 53-50 in an area consolation final Tuesday night at the Kellyville Event Center.

"It is a quick turnaround, but that's the way it works," Bogle said.

Junior guard Davieon Clinton led Riverfield with 20 points and sophomore brother Braeden Clinton added 15 against Wellston.

Garber will be a big challenge for Riverfield as the Wolverines won the 2020 state title and was the runner-up last year.

"We've got to get back to work," Davieon said.

Riverfield entered this season coming off the Tulsa school's deepest-ever playoff run after reaching the area consolation semifinals last year.

"At the beginning of the year we went into his (Bogle's) office and wrote `State,' Davieon said. "He kind of just laughed about it. And then we got to practicing and it was like, `Coach, we can really do this.' "

Although the Clintons are the team's scoring leaders averaging a combined 32 points per game, split almost evenly, they also come up with many steals, including seven between them on Tuesday.

"Defense is going to win games," Davieon said.

And defense was a key in Riverfield's decisive 15-0 run in the third quarter after trailing 27-24 against Wellston, which was looking for its first state berth since 1985.

"We're going to play fast and apply pressure," Davieon said.

Bogle added, "Our guys just play hard for 32 minutes -- that's our game -- full court the whole time. It wears people out and wears us out I'm sure, but our guys keep fighting and that's the difference in the end."

The Ravens reached the state tournament with five consecutive wins after losing a regional opener.

With Riverfield leading by 3, Braeden sank two free throws with 13.7 seconds left to clinch the outcome.

"We did this for our seniors (Caden Kesselring and James Carson)," Braeden said.

Bogle is assisted by Bobby Brummett, who coached Bixby, with NFL All-Pro Chris Harris Jr. as the leading scorer, to the 5A semifinals in 2007.

Riverfield's first state trip comes a decade after joining the OSSAA.

"It is an amazing feeling for our school, because we are still a fairly young school," Bogle said. "It's a great feeling for our coaches. It does feel like it's supposed to. That locker room is what it's all about -- those boys celebrating and enjoying it."

Defending champion Hydro-Eakly (24-3) will face No. 19 Canute (19-8) at 9 p.m. Hydro-Eakly's girls team is also a defending champion and ranked No. 1. The Lady Bobcats (27-0) will meet No. 6 Strother (21-4) at noon in the quarterfinals at State Fair Arena.

Besides both Class A boys and girls quarterfinals on Thursday, "The Big House" will also host all the A and B semifinals Friday and finals Saturday. In Class B quarterfinals Thursday, the boys are at Washington (Oklahoma) and girls are at Mustang. Lomega is back to defend its B girls title, but there will be a new champion in B boys as Varnum was eliminated in a regional opener.

Deadline for Mr./Ms. Inside/Outside

Voting in the Tulsa World's Mr./Ms. Inside/Outside contests will end at 2 p.m. Friday. The winners will be announced — one per day — starting Monday.

The top five votegetters as of Wednesday afternoon in each category: Mr. Inside -- Jacob Scyrkels, Collinsville; Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris; 2021 winner Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Jaxsun Fulton, Morris​; Caden Fry, Owasso. Mr. Outside -- Caleb Leslie, Owasso; 2021 winner Nate Beitel, Regent Prep; Jaxon Woods, Hominy; Tyler Day, Mannford​; JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee.

Ms. Inside -- Camille Pritchard, Bristow; Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris; 2021 winner Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington; Makenna Yokley, Owasso​; Nakya Blakley, Memorial. Ms. Outside -- Rachel Avedon, Bishop Kelley; Abbey Stamper, Collinsville; Bella Pehrson, Mannford; Ava Greer, Holland Hall​; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs.

Subscribe to the OK Preps Extra podcast

Download and subscribe the OK Preps Extra podcast with Barry Lewis. A new episode is posted each Tuesday. You can download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google and Spotify.

Report your scores

Tuesday was the official start of the spring sports season. Baseball, soccer, golf, tennis and track and field coaches are encouraged to submit their results for publication by emailing them to sports@tulsaworld.com. On many nights, results can also be called in to 918-581-8355.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.