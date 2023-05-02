For the past 10 years, Memorial's boys basketball program has won six state titles and reached the state tournament each year.

In contrast, the Chargers' girls basketball team hasn't been to the state tournament since 2013.

Rodrick Hall is looking to end that drought. On Monday, Hall was named as the Chargers' new girls head coach. Hall, 41, was a boys assistant coach the past six seasons for Sapulpa and helped the Chieftains reach the state tournament twice — their first appearances since 1999.

"I was so excited when I got the call (from Memorial athletic director Mark Dover)," Hall said. "This is a real good opportunity. This is a program with good young talent and ready to turn a corner."

This is Hall's first varsity basketball head-coaching position.

"We're definitely excited about him and his opportunity to grow that program," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson said. "We feel he's the one to lead that program in the right direction. He's been around good coaches and knows what it takes."

Hall was born and grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was an All-State player at St. Amant High School and played college basketball at Fort Hays State before finishing his Bachelor's degree at NSU.

Hall inherits a team that went 5-12 last season and lost its playoff opener. His daughter, Mataya, was the third-leading scorer as a sophomore on Sapulpa's Class 5A state title team this past season.

Four Chargers sign

Memorial's boys basketball team celebrated four college signings during a ceremony Monday.

Jarreth Ingram, an All-World player of the year finalist, signed with Central Oklahoma. Seth Pratt, the Chargers' career 3s leader, signed with Northeastern State, Montae Collins with Northern-Tonkawa, and Ty Jamerson with Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.

OBCA Hall adds five

Harold Aldridge Sr., Richard Beck, Jeffery Coleman, Kirk Graham and Carl Nick will be inducted into the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a noon banquet June 3 at Edmond's Hilton Garden Inn. Advance tickets, at Eventbrite.com, are $30. Tickets are $40 at the door.

Aldridge coached 15 seasons at Moton High School in Taft and won three consecutive Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association state championships (1960-62), and also won the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Association title in 1954, before desegregation enabled the school to join the OSSAA.

Beck had a record of 323-117 over 16 seasons in stints at Deer Creek-Lamont (1972-78) and Fairview (1979-89, 1997-99). His 1974 DC-Lamont team was a state finalist and he was an assistant coach on the girls championship team in 1973.

Coleman, currently coaching in Kilgore, Texas, coached for 28 years in Oklahoma at two schools — Graham (1982-90) and Idabel (1990-2010). He led Idabel to its only state championship in 2005 after a runner-up finish in 2001. He had two runner-up teams at Graham (1984, ’85).

Graham served as president of the OBCA in 2007-08 and coached at Wynnewood (1988-98), Carnegie (1987-88, 1998-2019) and Watonga (2019-21). He is currently the Anadarko girls coach.

Nick was 251-120 at Kingfisher (1963-70, 1993-94), El Reno (1970-73) and Mustang (1973-78).

All-World nominations

Friday is the deadline for All-World Awards nominations that will honor the top area athletes in the following categories: comeback, inspirational and scholar athletes. Nomination links were sent last month to all area athletic directors to share with their coaches. ADs and coaches who didn't receive that link and want to send in a nomination are encouraged to contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com as soon as possible.

Felix Jones, a former Dallas Cowboys first-round draft choice, will be the featured speaker at the All-World Awards on June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The banquet honors the top performers in area high school sports. For the fourth year in a row, the All-World Awards are sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive. Tickets for the All-World Awards Banquet are available at allworldawards.com — $65 for general admission.

As part of the annual All-World Awards, the World also wants to honor the best mascot, band, cheer squad, dance team and fan base in a contest sponsored by Tulsa Tech. Winners will be based on who gets the most votes. Nominations can be submitted at go.tulsaworld.com/schoolspirit until Friday. Voting starts May 15 and continues until June 2.​