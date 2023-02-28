Who is Mr. Outside? Vote now It’s time to decide who is Mr. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device. You voted: Carter Benton, Holland Hall David Castillo, Bartlesville Davieon Clinton, Riverfield Cedric Dixon, Union Connor Dow, Broken Arrow Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby Ty Holdman, B.T. Washington Kabron Lewis, Hale Jalen Montonati, Owasso Luke Parish, Edison Eestyn Prater, Cl. Sequoyah Seth Pratt, Memorial Seth Taylor, Bishop Kelley Jaken Weedn, Glencoe Jackson Welch, Inola Vote View Results Back

Last year, Tushka stunned many in the state when it won the Class A boys basketball title after entering the postseason not included in the final top-20 rankings.

Liberty has the potential to follow a similar path this season after not moving into the rankings at No. 18 until the final poll. So far, the Tigers' postseason journey has included victories over No. 2 Rattan and No. 7 Allen.

The Tigers (21-5) will face another highly ranked opponent, No. 6 Seiling (23-2), in the Class A state quarterfinals at noon Wednesday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

Liberty's schedule also has included losses to top-ranked Caddo, No. 4 Okay and 2A No. 6 Oktaha.

"It's prepared us well," Liberty coach Colby Wade said. "Last year, we lost twice in the regionals and I thought we played scared. This season, we've played really tough opponents and we're oozing with confidence."

A turning point for Liberty came just over five weeks ago with a 55-32 win over No. 9 Riverfield, which defeated the Tigers by 15 points only eight days earlier and was in last year's state tournament.

"We thought we were good, but after that game we knew we could go to the state tournament," Wade said.

Liberty, after 11 wins in its last 12 games, is at state for only the fifth time and the first since 2004.

"It's such a completely selfless team," Wade said. "They don't care who takes the shots, scores the points. We're having fun and going to state means we get to spend another week together."

Liberty's leading scorer is Jarren Cargil, who averages 18 points and 7.4 rebounds. Trent Thompson scores 11.5 points and Jayce Wheeler is at 9.9. The Tigers' lone senior is guard Brandon Aguayo.

"He's the leader of everything, the bloodline of the whole group," Wade said. "He has the energy that gets us going. He keeps everyone level."

If Liberty wins Wednesday, it will be the Tigers' first victory at the state tournament since 1950.

Young lineup lifts Okay

Okay reaches the Class A state tournament with its top six players consisting of three juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.

Diezel Davis leads the Mustangs (24-2) with 16 points and 6 assists per game. Freshman Chase Clark, the coach's son, averages 15 points. Duckee Swimmer, Bryson Parnell and Ashton Walters average 10 points and Tito Ramos is at 8.

Okay is in the state tournament for the first time since finishing as the runner-up to Fort Cobb-Broxton in 2016 and '17. The path is now clear for Okay as Fort Cobb-Broxton is now in Class B as the favorite there.

This will be Chad Clark's fifth state tournament at Okay. Besides coaching the Mustangs to berths in 2015-17, he played for the 1998 team. Okay only has been to state one other time — in 1951.

Okay plays No. 10 Texhoma (24-6) in the quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Mustangs have never won a state title, but their only losses this season have been to higher level teams — 4A No. 7 Stilwell and 3A No. 13 Keys.

"We feel somebody has to win it, so why not us," Chad Clark said.

This is the first year that all the Class A and B state tournament games will be played at the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City with no subsites. As a result, the Class A tournament starts Wednesday instead of the traditional Tuesday.

"I like staying in routine, starting a tournament on Thursday, but it's worth it to start early to give everyone the chance to play at`The Big House,' Clark said.

Class A appears to be wide open with Caddo (21-2) perhaps as a slight favorite. Caddo's opening opponent is unranked Drummond (24-7), which defeated four ranked teams in the playoffs to claim its first state berth. Drummond only has one senior among its top eight players. Colten Dillingham, a sophomore, is the leading scorer at 20.9 points.

Other players to watch in the tournament include Okarche freshman Jett Mueggenborg, who averages 16.2 points per game; Texhoma's Hernandez brothers, Jerry (16.7 ppg, 9.2 reb.) and Joe (12.6 ppg, 11.2 reb); Seiling's Hudson Hamar (16.8 ppg); and Rattan's Cale Clay (12.2 pg, 7.6 reb.), who made last-second winning shots in two playoff victories.

Riverside rewarded

Riverside overcame plenty of adversity over the two previous years to reach the girls state tournament for the first time. The Braves (26-1) will play No. 3 Vanoss (24-3) in the Class A quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Thursday.

"The core of this team literally sacrificed a season to stick together during the pandemic," Riverside coach James Kelley said.

There was no 2020-21 season for Riverside when the school closed down. The players had a chance to move to other schools but wouldn't but be allowed to return if they did. So they played together that season on an AAU team.

Last season, Riverside didn't know if it would have a season until about three weeks before the opener. The Braves nearly made it to the state tournament, but lost by one point in the area consolation final.

So there was a lot for Riverside to celebrate when it qualified this year with a 53-31 win over No. 8 Red Oak last Friday.

"Everything has come together this year," Kelley said.

Seven Braves have college offers, including seniors Alexis Parker (14.7 points) and Mahle Jim (9.9 points), who were offered last week by Mississippi Valley State. Karliey Parker is the leading scorer at 14.7 points and averages 5.6 assists.

Top-ranked Seiling (24-1) and No. 2 Caddo (24-2) are the favorites in Class A girls. Seiling doesn't have a senior among its top eight players. Braci Nyberg leads Seiling at 20.1 points per game. Other players to watch are Cyril's Bradi Harman (28 ppg), Oklahoma Bible's Conley Cayot (16.6 ppg) and Vanoss' Avery Ellis (14 ppg).

Class B previews

Defending boys champion Glencoe is only ranked No. 10 and has a tough road to return to the title game as it faces No. 2 Roff in the quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. That will be a rematch of Glencoe's 47-46 win in last year's title game. If Glencoe advances, top-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton likely waits in the semifinals. Jaken Weedn, last year's state tournament MVP, is back for Glencoe. He averages 26.7 points and is among the state's all-time top 50 scorers. Other scoring leaders for Glencoe are Tre' Speer (18.8) and Jaxton Weedn (16.7). Speer rejoined the team Feb. 3 after an injury.

Roff's top seven players are seniors, led by 6-5 Tallen Bagwell, who averages 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Fort Cobb-Broxton's top player is Kray Rogers, who averages 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Class B girls appears to be wide open with No. 1 Hammon (22-5) and No. 2 Lomega (27-2) as the favorites. Players to watch include Hammon's 6-4 Henley West (18 ppg, 9.7 reb.), Pittsburg's Catyn Graham (17.4 ppg), Varnum's Hailey Mack (17.4, ppg, 6.1 reb.) and Calvin's E'Niyah Holmes (25 ppg, 11 reb.).