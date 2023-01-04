Barry Lewis: Former Edison athlete thankful for `miracle' recovery after heart-related collapse

DeShawn Caldwell began Tuesday morning sending thank you messages to those responsible for saving his life on the Edison Preparatory Athletic Center basketball court nearly seven years ago.
He was among the millions of TV viewers who saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday night at Cincinnati. In 2016, Caldwell experienced a similar medical episode at the end of an Edison basketball practice.
"I was watching the game and it kind of threw me for a loop," Caldwell said.
And it also did for Edison basketball coach Michael Parish, who started CPR on Caldwell.
"I didn't see it (Hamlin's collapse) live, but when I heard what happened it hit my like a ton of bricks to remember what we went through back then," Parish said.
Caldwell, who is thriving today and plans to graduate from Oklahoma State in the spring of 2024, doesn't remember anything about his incident but watching the reaction to Hamlin's collapse gave him a view of how his teammates and coaches responded to his situation in 2016.
People are also reading…
"At the NFL game they had an ambulance and first responders already there," Caldwell said. "When I collapsed, I had my coaches. I wanted to thank them again for being prepared."
Caldwell's twin brother and teammate, Robert, said to the World in 2016, “Everything seemed completely normal at practice. Every day after practice, Coach P brings us in and we gather around the Eagle (at midcourt). He was talking and DeShawn collapsed.
“We all thought he was kidding at first, playing a joke.”
DeShawn, who was coming off his best game of the season, had been known to play some jokes, but this was serious.
"I'm glad I grew up as a lifeguard and knew CPR," Parish said. "But I hadn't used it in a long time and was nervous."
DeShawn wasn’t breathing due to an enlarged heart muscle, a pre-existing condition that had not displayed any symptoms and could not be detected by mandatory physicals that Tulsa Public Schools student-athletes receive.
It was a moment that Edison’s coaches were trained for, but never experienced previously. Parish and then-assistant coach Wan U combined to do CPR until EMSA arrived. Soccer coach Jason Rogers and athletic director Raymond Shipps also assisted in the emergency.
"We were told later by doctors that nine out of 10 kids in that situation don’t get off the ground," Parish said.
Among the factors being in Caldwell's favor were being around CPR-trained individuals and that emergency medical responders were nearby due to a grass fire in the neighborhood.
Caldwell's grandmother arrived before the medical responders.
"When the announcers talked about the Bills players building a wall around him (Hamlin), it reminded me of DeShawn's grandmother walking around and doing the same thing," Parish said. "She wasn't going to let him die, like the Bills weren't going to (with Hamlin). I believe in the power of prayer.
"I know what those Bills coaches were going through. It took me back to that desperate feeling. It was a miracle he survived."
Caldwell was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where his breathing was assisted by a ventilator and he was in a medically induced coma for three days. The Eagles won a playoff game a few hours after he awakened.
He later received a defibrillator implant that used electrical shocks to restore a normal heartbeat. A little more than a week after collapsing, he was released from the hospital. Four months ago, he had another procedure to replace the defibrillator implant.
Caldwell, who is a basketball manager at OSU, would like to have a career in coaching or some other position that would allow him to spread his message of "not taking life for granted," and the importance of having coaches being CPR trained. He is "passionate" about helping players. Using his story, he sent a message of hope and encouragement Tuesday to Hamlin's mother.
Caldwell "loves coaching" basketball to his 4-year-old son, DeShawn Jr.
"It's been an exciting journey," he said.