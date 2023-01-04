Barry Lewis: Former Edison athlete thankful for `miracle' recovery after heart-related collapse

Remembering a special night at Edison

DeShawn Caldwell's competitive athletic career ended as a junior in 2016 — although he did score 2 points a year later on Senior Night with opponent Memorial's blessing. DeShawn and Grant Bland were inserted into the starting lineup. Bland had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which had confined him to a power chair for the previous two years, and high-functioning autism.

"Grant had always wanted to be an Edison basketball player," Edison coach Michael Parish said.

After the opening tip, Robert Caldwell gave the ball to Bland, who wheeled into Memorial's lane, and fed DeShawn for a layup as the crowd cheered — and then they left the game.

"I'm glad we could make that dream of Grant's come true," DeShawn said.

Grant Bland died two weeks ago on Christmas Eve at age 25.

"I can see Grant up there in Heaven, now rebounding for Kobe (Bryant)," Parish said.