Ayyappan, Castillo spark Bartlesville’s comeback win over Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — Any college basketball scouts coming to Bartlesville’s game at Broken Arrow Field House on Friday night to watch Bruins’ star sophomore David Castillo undoubtedly left impressed with somebody else.
Aadhi Ayyappan scored 17 points, including a layup on a key steal with 1:25 remaining to give the Bruins a 53-52 lead, to help push the Bruins to a stunning comeback victory over Broken Arrow, 57-56.
The Tigers (2-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, led by 16 midway through the third quarter, but the Bruins, sparked by Castillo’s first field goals of the night, reeled off a 14-0 run over a three-minute span to erase the deficit and set the stage for a back-and-forth final quarter.
“Unbelievable game; I was really proud of our guys,” said Bartlesville coach Clent Stewart. “We got down early, down nine at half and just stuck to the game plan. We kept telling them, ‘next play, next play.’ (Ayyappan), that kid, we always talk about first-team defense, and he takes on that identity for us. He did a great job defensively, which let him get out in transition and score the ball as well.”
As for Castillo, the 6-foot-2 star sophomore who helped Team USA’s Under-16 national squad win the gold medal at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship last summer, he started out slowly, with just two points, on free throws, at halftime. But he picked up his game in the second half, with seven points during the Bruins’ crucial third-quarter run, and ended up with 13 on the night.
“I thought they did a really good job on David in the first half,” Stewart said of BA’s defensive efforts. “Second half, he got downhill a little bit more; we had to calm him down at halftime to get him going and he played an excellent game the second half, along with everybody. Great win for us, and it’s a fun one going into the break.”
Kent Girard added 11 points for Bartlesville (2-2), ranked No. 14, while Jordan Carter had 10.
It was a bitterly disappointing result for Broken Arrow, who were led by 20 points from Anthony Allen and Brayden Johnson’s 14.
“When you’re up 16 and you don’t execute and your senior guards turn the ball over, that’s super frustrating down the stretch, and then we don’t make free throws just to kind of keep the lead,” said BA coach Beau Wallace. “I think we went 6-for-12 from the free-throw line, which we got 24-for-27 the week before, so just some growing pains and a lot of guys that are still trying to find their way, that haven’t played too many minutes and are now thrown in the fire.
“I told our guys that we’ll be just fine. We’re going to get better, we’re going to watch film and we’ll get it fixed.”
After taking a 28-19 lead into halftime, the Tigers led 39-23 after David Howell connected on a 3-pointer with 4:12 left in the third quarter, but Bartlesville responded with the game-deciding run to get back into the game.
Broken Arrow still led 43-37 heading into the fourth quarter, but Bartlesville tied it at 43 on Ayyappan’s lay-in basket with 6:38 remaining. Later, DaRon Davis’ basket with 3:15 to go gave Bartlesville a 51-50 lead, its first advantage since early in the first quarter.
Carter’s two clutch free throws with 46.8 seconds left put the Bruins up 55-52, which was answered by Johnson’s layup 10 seconds later to make it 55-54. Ayyappan’s free throw with 10.8 seconds to go made it 57-54, giving the Bruins enough of an advantage to withstand Allen’s 10-foot jump shot with 1.9 seconds left.
BARTLESVILLE 57, BA 56
Bartlesville 8 11 18 20 — 57
Broken Arrow 15 13 15 13 — 56
Bartlesville: Ayyappan 17, Castillo 13, Gerad 11, Carter 10, Davis 4, Smith 2.
Broken Arrow: Allen 20, B. Johnson 14, Ellison 8, Sutton 5, Dow 2, Nibbelink 2, Cook 2, Howell 2, A. Johnson 1.
Broken Arrow 58, Bartlesville 51 (girls): Taleyah Jones scored 26 points and McKenzie Mathurin added 11 to lead Broken Arrow.
Jones, who has signed to play at UT-Arlington next year, had 11 in the first quarter alone, as Broken Arrow (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.
T’Keitha Valentine scored 11 to lead Bartlesville (2-3), which led 28-26 at halftime but scored just 10 points over the next quarter and a half.
In a close game that featured seven lead changes, neither team led by more than five points until early in the fourth quarter when the Tigers surged with a 13-4 run to take a commanding 50-38 lead with 4:51 remaining on Grace Pippett’s two free throws.
BA 58, BARTLESVILLE 51 (GIRLS)
Bartlesville 17 11 6 17 — 51
Broken Arrow 16 10 11 21 — 58
Bartlesville: Valentine 11, Duncan 9, Stevenson 7, Hodge 5, Gronigan 5, Pregler 5, Ruiz 4, McPhail 3, Chambers 2.
Broken Arrow: Jones 26, Mathurin 11, Howard 10, Pippett 7, Jacobs 4.