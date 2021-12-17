Ayyappan, Castillo spark Bartlesville’s comeback win over Broken Arrow

“I thought they did a really good job on David in the first half,” Stewart said of BA’s defensive efforts. “Second half, he got downhill a little bit more; we had to calm him down at halftime to get him going and he played an excellent game the second half, along with everybody. Great win for us, and it’s a fun one going into the break.”

Kent Girard added 11 points for Bartlesville (2-2), ranked No. 14, while Jordan Carter had 10.

It was a bitterly disappointing result for Broken Arrow, who were led by 20 points from Anthony Allen and Brayden Johnson’s 14.

“When you’re up 16 and you don’t execute and your senior guards turn the ball over, that’s super frustrating down the stretch, and then we don’t make free throws just to kind of keep the lead,” said BA coach Beau Wallace. “I think we went 6-for-12 from the free-throw line, which we got 24-for-27 the week before, so just some growing pains and a lot of guys that are still trying to find their way, that haven’t played too many minutes and are now thrown in the fire.

“I told our guys that we’ll be just fine. We’re going to get better, we’re going to watch film and we’ll get it fixed.”