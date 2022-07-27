All-State Games update: Large East roster includes all five All-World boys basketball finalists

Thursday
Up next: Boys basketball, 7 p.m. (small) and 8:30 p.m. (large) at Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Jenks. Tickets: $5
Rosters
Large East
Ty Frierson and Bradyn Hubbard, Memorial; Aaron Potter and Kam Parker, B.T. Washington; Caden Fry, Owasso; Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian; Tanner Morris, Shawnee; Caylen Goff-Brown, Central; Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee.
Coaches: Brett Weiberg, Madill (head); Ray Tankersley, Bristow.
Large West
Kevin Overton, Norman North; Arzhonte Dallas, Lawton MacArthur; Marcell Perry, OKC Southeast; Reid Lovelace, Crossings Christian; Chase Davis, Kingfisher; Ethan Scott, Mustang; Jacobi Sebock, Midwest City; Cade Jennings, Weatherford; Isaac McDoulett, Tuttle; Caden Powell, Clinton.
People are also reading…
Coaches: Miles Thompson, Cache (head); Kyle Jessie, Ardmore.
Small East
Kade Hollingshed, Okla. Union; Noah Reimer, Lincoln Christian; Alex Parish, Eufaula; Cole Simpson, Tushka; Kobe Harrison, Calvin; Gunnar Gordon, Pawnee; Brad Reeves, Glencoe; Kolton Neptune, Caddo; Brady Brister, Kingston; Brody Roe, Morrison.
Coaches: Jeff Oliver, Eufaula (head); Matt Bryant, Latta.
Small West
Jonah Jenkins, Cashion; Cade Bond, Community Christian; Nolan Gore, Hydro-Eakly; Roberto Hernandez, Tyrone; Josiah Johnson, Marlow; Zach Hidalgo, Hooker; Tydonte Chester, Garber; Kobe Law, OKC Millwood; Jackson Feely, Alva; Tyler Stewart, Velma-Alma.
Coaches: John Garrett, Lone Grove (head); Clay Witt, Tyrone.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World