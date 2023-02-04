OWASSO — Addy Pruitt came up clutch for Owasso in a 56-50 victory over Jenks on Friday night.

The Lady Rams (11-7) were on top 52-50 when Pruitt made both ends of a 1-and-1 free throw with 30 seconds left and two more at the line 15 seconds later to seal the deal.

“My heart was definitely racing,” said Pruitt. “Once I made the first one, I knew I would make the rest. I am really proud of this team. We’ve worked and worked and fought hard this whole season.”

Makenna Yokley led Owasso with 22 points. Paige Langley matched Yokley for game honors for the Lady Trojans (10-6).

It was the final game before Class 6A East playoff seedings are determined. Jenks entered the game ranked No. 7 and Owasso was No. 8.

The Lady Rams held one point margins of 41-40 at the end of three periods and 45-44 when Yokley picked up her fourth foul at the 4:40 mark of the final frame.

Owasso was able to stretch its advantage to 52-46 with 90 seconds remaining. Amarion Tease made a key basket at that time. Tease finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Langley countered as she converted a pair of free throws with just over a minute left. Both teams then missed front ends of 1-and-1s before a bucket from Jill Twiehaus with 38 seconds to play.

That set the stage for the heroics of Pruitt at the free throw line in the final 30 seconds to give the Lady Rams their fourth straight victory.

“Everyone stepped up across the board but I truly think the biggest part of this game was the defense,” said Owasso coach Kendall Standridge. “We locked down the people we needed to and handled that perfectly.”

Owasso 55, Jenks 30 (boys): Freshman Jalen Montonati finished with a game-high 22 points as the No. 7 Rams (11-6) ran their winning streak to eight games.

Montonati had help from his teammates though. E.J. Lewis registered double figures with 10 points while fellow senior Brandon Mann had nine points and nine rebounds.

It was a game of runs. Owasso scored the first 15 points, before the No. 8 Trojans (9-7) countered with the next eight.

The Rams scored six straight and Jenks countered with four in a row. Owasso got the final points of the first half on a 3-pointer from Lewis right before the buzzer.

The Rams pushed their advantage to 38-23 after three quarters. Dylan Golightly tried to keep Jenks close as he scored seven of his team-high 12 points in the frame.

Owasso began to pull away though as it went on another run to start the final period. The Rams scored 10 consecutive points.

Montonati got the first eight, including a pair from 3-point country. Fellow freshman Boden Williams got the final bucket of that run at the 6:04 mark. Williams finished with eight points.

Owasso’s doubleheader sweep avenged Jenks winning both of the Rams’ season openers on Dec. 6 — Jenks’ boys won 81-77 in overtime and the girls prevailed 74-58.

OWASSO 56, JENKS 50 (girls)

Jenks 11 14 15 10 — 50

Owasso 12 16 13 15 — 56

Jenks (10-6): Langley 22, Twiehaus 13, Simpson 7, Graves 4, Forgione 4.

Owasso (11-7): Yokley 22, McGarrah 10, Tease 8, Pruitt 6, Wilson 6, Austin 3, Ewing 1.

OWASSO 55, JENKS 30 (boys)

Jenks 6 6 11 7 — 30

Owasso 15 9 14 17 — 55

Jenks (9-7): Golightly 12, Dodder 6, Hart 5, Morgan 3, Evans 2, Brice 2.

Owasso (11-6): Montonati 22, Lewis 10, Mann 9, Williams 8, McLemore 3, Patterson 2, Harbaugh 1.