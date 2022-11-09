Above all else, Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen signs to play ACC competition

BIXBY — Bixby senior shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen made his Notre Dame commitment official Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter signed his letter of intent in front of a filled lower bowl inside Whitey Ford Fieldhouse, backed by his parents, Sam and Jana. Friedrichsen was one of 15 Bixby senior athletes to sign Wednesday and the only boys basketball player.

Friedrichsen committed to Notre Dame on Sept. 27, choosing the Fighting Irish over Davidson and Nebraska. The four-star prospect initially committed to Oklahoma State on March 14 but de-committed in a tweet on May 11.

“Ultimately, coach (Mike) Bray, just the way he recruited me … he showed me (Notre Dame) was a great fit,” Friedrichsen said. “Obviously being in the ACC, it all made sense, the way I could come in and play early and the way he made it felt like a home, it just all made sense for me.”

Friedrichsen took an official visit to Notre Dame on Aug. 26. He visited Davidson four days later and Nebraska on Sept. 9.

Davidson drove a hard bargain, especially considering Friedrichsen’s relationship with the program’s most esteemed alumnus. Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, whose invite-only camp Friedrichsen attended in San Francisco on Aug. 3-7, was one of Friedrichsen’s closest confidants during his recruiting process.

Friedrichsen and Curry texted regularly in the weeks proceeding his commitment. They spoke for about an hour over the phone after Friedrichsen narrowed his list to three.

“We talked about the three schools, the pros and cons to each school. Obviously he pitched Davidson to me, but it was great to talk to him,” Friedrichsen said. “It was really cool to hear from him and be able to build a relationship with him. … He’s always open to give advice.”

Friedrichsen’s connection with Nebraska tugged at him even harder. His father, Sam, grew up in Aurora, Nebraska, and is a Cornhuskers fan. Parker inherited that much from his father.

“My whole family is in Nebraska. My dad lives there still, brothers and sisters still. He (Parker) wanted to go play in from of his grandpa and cousins,” Sam Friedrichsen said. “He’s always been a ‘Husker fan. … That’s why Nebraska was always in his top three.

“But playing in the ACC, you get to play Duke, you get to play North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Miami on the big stage and it’s a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. That’s his ultimate goal.”

Bixby coach Lance Kight has coached Friedrichsen, Bixby’s all-time leading scorer, since his freshman season.

“I was talking to coach Bray this morning from Notre Dame, and he said his (Friedrichsen’s) skillset is one of the best in the nation shooting the basketball,” Kight said. “It’s a craft that he refines every single day, and I’ve just tried to keep him relaxed, tried to put him in position to get that shot off.”

Friedrichsen enters his senior season with over 1,300 career points. He expects the Spartans to contend for the 6A title this year.

“Our goal is to get to the state tournament. … Our chemistry is at an all-time high, which is obviously a huge plus,” Friedrichsen said. “We believe in coach (Kight), what he’s doing, and we show up to practice every day with a good mindset, and I think we’re a completely different team. We’re bound to get some eyes open.”

“We averaged 74 points a game last year, and we’ve got 71 of them coming back. We’ve had a good scrimmage season up to this point. Obviously Parker’s the focal point of that,” Kight said. “We’ve had other guys develop. … They have adapted Parker’s work ethic.”

Faith, family intersect in Baldwin’s commitment to ORU

For Bixby senior Gentry Baldwin, signing Wednesday to join Oral Roberts University’s women’s basketball team was a dream come true.

The university’s Christian ideals sold Baldwin, who has wanted to be a Golden Eagle since she was a freshman.

“I’ve grown a lot in my faith over the past couple of years, and I just felt called, like this is where I was supposed to be,” Baldwin said. “And once my sister did commit, that just hit it even more.”

Riley Baldwin, Gentry’s older sister by three years, is a defender for ORU’s soccer team. The Golden Eagles advanced to the Summit League championship and fell in penalty kicks to Omaha on Saturday.

“I’m so beyond proud of (Gentry). She’s put in more work than anybody I know. I’m so glad that it’s paying off, that she’s getting to play Division I and I’m a little more biased because it is ORU,” Riley said. “I think it was honestly a relief for her to just say that it’s official, to say that I’m officially playing college basketball.”

ORU first-year coach Kelsi Musick was equally instrumental in drawing the younger Baldwin to play for the Golden Eagles. Musick pledged to prioritize in-state recruits during her introductory press conference on April 22, citing her success in starting five Oklahomans in the 2019 Division II national championship game at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Four months later on Aug. 25, she garnered Baldwin’s commitment.

“A big thing for me was how welcome (Musick) made me feel. She made me feel important and so did her entire coaching staff,” Baldwin said. “They were excited about me being there, which obviously makes me excited to be there, and I just genuinely feel wanted by this program.”

The relationship has blossomed as Baldwin has forged a relationship with Amaria Musick, Kelsi’s daughter and a sophomore basketball player at Bixby, whom Baldwin has taken under her wing.

“Getting to play with her (Musick’s) daughter, you get an idea of how she does as a family, and it’s just a really cool thing to watch and be a part of … I’ve got to drive her (Amaria) around everywhere, and so we’ve had a lot of time to bond in the car rides,” Baldwin said. “She’s going to get some good minutes this year. She’s very talented.”

Baldwin’s attention turns now to the high school season. Three Bixby senior basketball players — Gracy Wernli (ACU), Meredith Mayes (ACU) and Alyssa Nielsen (Drury) — signed letters of intent Wednesday.

“Now, I can really focus on high school. All the work and preparation is still going to be for college, but I can really focus only teammates right now,” Baldwin said. “We have a gold ball to win first.”