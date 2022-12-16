`A good barometer': Memorial receives postseason prep in victory over Greenwood

Although the season is only a month old for Memorial, coach Bobby Allison compares Friday’s matchup against Greenwood (Arkansas) in the Veterans Arena Invitational as similar to a regional championship.

It was a game where both teams had won the night before and it was at Memorial. The Chargers have hosted 10 consecutive regional finals.

And adding to the playoff vibe was that Greenwood’s physical and more slower offensive pace is what teams often try in the postseason against Memorial, which has won six state titles in the past decade. Greenwood has three starters who were on its football team that lost in the Arkansas Class 6A state final two weeks ago.

“It’s a good barometer for us going forward and a good teaching tool,” Allison said. Greenwood is well coached and has very competitive kids.”

For 2 1/2 quarters, it was a tight game before Memorial pulled away for a 52-35 victory. Seth Pratt was Memorial’s leading scorer with 17 points while Jarreth Ingram had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Defending state champion Memorial, ranked second in 5A, improved to 5-1.

Pratt, a proven sharpshooter, was only 2-of-10 on 3s before making three of his last four. The Chargers are counting on Pratt and Ingram to produce a sizable portion of their points.

“We got good shots,” Allison said. “There are certain guys who have got to score. They have to have short memories and take those shots without any conscience this year. We are going to be good regardless, but for us to be special, certain guys have got to step up and really embrace all the opportunities last year’s seniors left us. The pieces are there.

“I’ll take Seth Pratt with 17 points a game. But if we keep getting those shots for Seth, 17 will be below average for him. Every shot he took today — I don’t regret one of them. They were all good looks. And Jarreth has a heck of a ceiling.”

Memorial scored the last six points of the first half to take a 26-19 lead into intermission. The Chargers’ lead was 28-23 midway through the third quarter before going on a 9-0 run and the Bulldogs (2-6) never threatened again.

“A lot of teams would like to be 5-1,” Allison said. “If our team maximizes and gets to our ceiling, we can play with anybody, but we’re not there yet. But that’s what the regular season is for. This team has got to be obsessed with the pursuit of improvement and not perfection. Sometimes I think they look to be perfect and that’s impossible.”

Saturday’s schedule in the Veterans Arena Invitational includes Sand Springs against Greenwood at 12:30 p.m., Memorial against the OKC Knight at 2 p.m., and Collinsville against NOAH at 3:30 p.m.

MEMORIAL 52, GREENWOOD 35

Greenwood 12 7 4 12 — 35

Memorial 12 14 8 18 — 52

Greenwood: Kennon 9, Chick 7, Bollman 4, Holt 6, Ligon 3, Houston 3, Robins 3.

Memorial: Pratt 17, Ingram 16, Tobie 9, Radford 5, Jamerson 3, Cotton 2.