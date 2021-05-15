Wallace Clark, Marc Gouldsby lead Holland Hall to another state title

SHAWNEE — Whether it's baseball or football, Holland Hall's Wallace Clark and Marc Gouldsby are at their best in the biggest situations.
On Saturday afternoon, Clark pitched a seven-hit shutout and Gouldsby snapped a scoreless tie with a fifth-inning RBI double to lead the Dutch past Adair 11-0 in the Class 3A state title game at Ed Skelton Field.
In December, Clark and Gouldsby also were standouts in the Dutch's victory in the football title game. In both cases, they helped Holland Hall win its first OSSAA state title in those respective sports.
"They like the spotlight," Holland Hall coach Parker Frazier said. "Those guys know what it takes to win. If you put them in the right situation, they'll thrive in it.
"If you're going to give the ball to anyone and you're going to take a W or an L, you're going to give it to those two. If Wallace was going to get his pitch count high, we were going to Marc."
But Clark (6-1), an Oklahoma baseball signee who is usually the Dutch's shortstop, didn't surpass his limit as he needed 95 pitches over six innings for the run-rule shutout.
"I love it," Clark said about performing in a pressure situation. "I have all the trust in my teammates and I just pitch confidently. I'm going to do my job knowing everyone on the team is going to do theirs."
It was Clark's longest outing and the most pitches he had in a game this season as he was a closer until the past month. He struck out five and didn't issue a walk.
"He's incredible," said Gouldsby, a center fielder who also was a basketball standout on the Dutch's state tournament team. "He always surprises me about what he's able to do."
Clark was nearly perfect as the Dutch's football quarterback as he accounted for all of its five touchdowns (the first a pass to Gouldsby) in the title game and he had to be so Saturday on the mound — at least through the first four innings — because Adair's BJ Mizulo shut out Holland Hall (36-6) until the fifth.
But Mizulo, who picked up the win with two shutout relief innings in Friday's semifinals, gave up a leadoff two-base hit to Holland Hall's BT Terry, who was bunted to third by Kendyn Fredieu. Gouldsby then lined a double that drove in Terry.
After Clark was intentionally walked, they pulled off a double steal. Josh Holt struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but Gouldsby raced home while the catcher Chance Condit threw to first for the out. Clark also scored when the return throw skipped into the Dutch's dugout.
"I made up in my mind if he (Condit) threw to first I was going home," Gouldsby said.
Clark pitched around a pair of leadoff singles in the fifth before the Dutch broke the game open against the Adair (30-9) bullpen with eight runs in the sixth. Holland Hall needed just two hits during the outburst, only its second biggest inning of the state tournament. Josh Holt had a two-run single and Clark picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.
In the bottom of the sixth, Clark threw his glove into the air in celebration as he struck out the final hitter to seal the Dutch's state title.
"To end it on a high note was really perfect," Clark said.
HOLLAND HALL 11, ADAIR 0
Holland Hall;000;038;--;11;6;0
Adair;000;000;--;0;7;2
Clark and Shepherd; Mizulo, Ratcliff (5), Long (6) and Condit. W: Clark (6-1). L: Mizulo.