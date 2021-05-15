Wallace Clark, Marc Gouldsby lead Holland Hall to another state title, this time in baseball

It was Clark's longest outing and the most pitches he had in a game this season as he was a closer until the past month. He struck out five and didn't issue a walk.

"He's incredible," said Gouldsby, a center fielder who also was a basketball standout on the Dutch's state tournament team. "He always surprises me about what he's able to do."

Clark was nearly perfect as the Dutch's football quarterback as he accounted for all of its five touchdowns (the first a pass to Gouldsby) in the title game and he had to be so Saturday on the mound — at least through the first four innings — because Adair's BJ Mizulo shut out Holland Hall (36-6) until the fifth.

But Mizulo, who picked up the win with two shutout relief innings in Friday's semifinals, gave up a leadoff two-base hit to Holland Hall's BT Terry, who was bunted to third by Kendyn Fredieu. Gouldsby then lined a double that drove in Terry.

After Clark was intentionally walked, they pulled off a double steal. Josh Holt struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but Gouldsby raced home while the catcher Chance Condit threw to first for the out. Clark also scored when the return throw skipped into the Dutch's dugout.

"I made up in my mind if he (Condit) threw to first I was going home," Gouldsby said.