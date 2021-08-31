USA Baseball selects Owasso's Brennan Phillips, Stillwater's Jackson Holliday to 18U team

Owasso left-hander Brennan Phillips and Stillwater infielder Jackson Holliday were named to USA Baseball's 2021 18U National Team on Tuesday.

The 26-man roster will compete in a seven-game friendship series against Canada that starts Friday and runs through Sept. 9. The series will be played in Bradenton, St. Petersburg and Sarasota, Florida.

Broken Arrow graduate and former major league all-star Brad Penny will be the pitching coach for manager Jason Maxwell. The coaching staff also includes former Tulsa Drillers outfielder Michael Cuddyer.

Phillips was the Tulsa World's 2021 All-World Awards baseball athlete of the year after he went 9-1 with a 0.89 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 63 innings.

Holliday batted .500 with six homers and 50 RBIs for Stillwater in 2021. He is the son of former major league all-star and Drillers outfielder Matt Holliday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.