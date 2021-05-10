Trojans headed back to Edmond as state baseball brackets announced

The Jenks Trojans took a road trip to Edmond last week and now they’re headed back for the Class 6A state baseball tournament.
They’ll be in familiar surroundings Thursday when the tournament unfolds with four quarterfinal games on the Edmond Memorial High diamond.
“We’ve been there for the past week and at this point, we’re glad to be going back,” Trojans coach Justin Timmerman said.
The Trojans, who finished fourth in District 6A-3, punched their ticket by winning four out of five games at the regional hosted by Edmond Memorial, the District 6A-4 champ.
Jenks is one of four 6A-3 teams to qualify, along with first-place Union, second-place Owasso and third-place Bixby.
“It shows how tough our district was,” Timmerman said. “We had a lot of good teams.”
Union and Owasso won home regionals and Bixby captured the Stillwater regional Saturday with a 6-4 win over Sand Springs.
Timmerman said the Trojans have sophomore right fielder Ty Walls to thank for his “spectacular catch” to save a 7-6 win over Edmond Memorial on Thursday night.
That forced an all-or-nothing second championship game on Friday and Jenks won 7-4.
With the tying run at first and two outs in the seventh, Walls went back, back, back and crashed into the outfield wall to bring down Cole Adkins’ long drive
“Our bench just exploded,” Timmerman said. “It was one of the most exciting defensive plays I’ve seen in 21 years of coaching. I wish I had video.”
Jenks (30-10) will face Edmond Santa Fe (19-14) at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Trojans beat the Wolves 4-0 on March 19, “but that was so early in the season and I’m sure they’re a different team now, as we are,” Timmerman said.
The 6A-5A brackets were predetermined by the teams winning the eight numbered regionals, but the OSSAA announced times and sites Monday as well as the brackets for the 4A-3A-2A state tournaments, which also get underway Thursday.
Other 6A quarterfinals are: Bixby (28-12) vs. Edmond Deer Creek (34-3). 10 a.m.; Union (29-10) vs. Mustang (23-12), 2 p.m.; and Owasso (32-4) vs. Yukon (31-7), 7 p.m.
Bishop Kelley, Collinsville, Coweta and Pryor, the 2019 champion, qualified for the 5A tournament, which starts Thursday at Edmond Santa Fe.
Semifinals are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday at both venues, and the 6A-5A finals are Saturday in Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The 6A championship game is at noon and the 5A final is at 3 p.m.
Berryhill, Fort Gibson and Verdigris qualified for the 4A state tournament, which will play all three rounds at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.
Adair and four Pinnacle Conference members qualified for the 3A tournament, which plays its first two rounds at Choctaw High School.
Pinnacle members Cascia Hall and Victory Christian play at 2 p.m. Thursday. Holland Hall faces Lone Grove, Lincoln Christian plays Crossings Christian and Adair takes on Kingston in other 3A quarterfinals.
The first two rounds of the 2A tournament are at Oklahoma City’s Dolese Park and all 4A-3A-2A action shifts to Shawnee on Saturday. The 2A final is at 11 a.m., the 3A final is at 2 p.m. and the 4A final is at 5 p.m.
Class 6A
First-round games and semifinals at Edmond Memorial High School. Final at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, Enid.
THURSDAY
Edmond Deer Creek (34-3) vs. Bixby (28-12), 10 a.m.; Mustang (23-12) vs. Union (29-10), 1 p.m.; Edmond Santa Fe (19-14) vs. Jenks (30-10), 4 p.m.; Yukon (31-7) vs. Owasso (32-4), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Bixby/Deer Creek winner vs. Union/Mustang winner, 11 a.m.; Jenks/Santa Fe winner vs. Owasso/Yukon winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, noon
Class 5A
First-round games and semifinals at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Final at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, Enid.
THURSDAY
Noble (25-7) vs. Bishop Kelley (22-14), 10 a.m.; Piedmont (30-8) vs. Coweta (28-8), 1 p.m.; Guthrie (20-11) vs. Pryor (30-8), 4 p.m.; Carl Albert (30-7) vs. Collinsville (25-10), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Kelley/Noble winner vs. Piedmont/Coweta winner, 11 a.m.; Pryor/Guthrie winner vs. Collinsville/Carl Albert winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
All games at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.
THURSDAY
Poteau (27-11) vs. Heritage Hall (26-5), 10 a.m.; Berryhill (24-13) vs. Marlow (29-8), 1 p.m.; Verdigris (25-9) vs. Tuttle (35-3), 4 p.m.; Fort Gibson (32-3) vs. Kingfisher (25-11), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Poteau/Heritage Hall winner vs. Marlow/Berryhill winner, 11 a.m.; Verdigris vs. Tuttle winner vs. Fort Gibson/Kingfisher winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
First-round games and semifinals at Choctaw High School. Final at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.
THURSDAY
Holland Hall (33-6) vs. Lone Grove (36-1), 10 a.m.; Cascia Hall (25-10) vs. Victory Christian (25-12), 1 p.m.; Lincoln Christian (28-14) vs. Crossings Christian (26-6), 4 p.m. Adair (28-8) vs. Kingston, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
HHall/Lone Grove winner vs. Cascia/Victory winner, 1 p.m.; Lincoln/Crossings winner vs. Adair/Kingston winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
First-round games and semifinals at Oklahoma City’s Dolese Park. Final at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.
THURSDAY
Cashion (27-5) vs. Silo (34-2), 10 a.m.; Calera (32-5) vs. Oktaha, 1 p.m.; Hartshorne (34-6) vs. Dale (26-3), 4 p.m.; Christian Heritage (27-6) vs. Howe (30-6), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cashion/Silo winner vs. Oktaha/Calera winner, 11 a.m.; Hartshorne/Dale winner vs. Howe/Christian Heritage winner, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 11 a.m.