Trojans headed back to Edmond as state baseball brackets announced

The Jenks Trojans took a road trip to Edmond last week and now they’re headed back for the Class 6A state baseball tournament.

They’ll be in familiar surroundings Thursday when the tournament unfolds with four quarterfinal games on the Edmond Memorial High diamond.

“We’ve been there for the past week and at this point, we’re glad to be going back,” Trojans coach Justin Timmerman said.

The Trojans, who finished fourth in District 6A-3, punched their ticket by winning four out of five games at the regional hosted by Edmond Memorial, the District 6A-4 champ.

Jenks is one of four 6A-3 teams to qualify, along with first-place Union, second-place Owasso and third-place Bixby.

“It shows how tough our district was,” Timmerman said. “We had a lot of good teams.”

Union and Owasso won home regionals and Bixby captured the Stillwater regional Saturday with a 6-4 win over Sand Springs.

Timmerman said the Trojans have sophomore right fielder Ty Walls to thank for his “spectacular catch” to save a 7-6 win over Edmond Memorial on Thursday night.

That forced an all-or-nothing second championship game on Friday and Jenks won 7-4.