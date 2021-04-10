Ten-run first inning sends Owasso past Berryhill

OWASSO — A strong team effort lifted Owasso past Berryhill 16-3 in a 5-inning, run-rule win in the Nike Pro Nine festival Saturday at Stigall Field.

Jackson Smith had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in three more. The Rams (20-3) had other strong efforts in addition.

Solo Skalnik scored and knocked in two runs. Braden Blundell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Bennett Flanary pitched four solid innings in running his record to 3-0.

"We got our 20th win today and that's always a big deal," Owasso head coach Larry Turner said. "It's a benchmark that started when I played here for coach Melvin Spencer."

Kolby Johnson drew a leadoff walk to start the game for the Chiefs (16-6). He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on Sutton Spradlin's double into the left field corner.

Owasso answered with 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, sending 15 batters to the plate in the process.

Smith had the biggest blow of the frame with a bases-clearing double into the right field corner. Skalnik and Blundell both had 2-RBI doubles while Mason Pennington also knocked in a pair on a single.