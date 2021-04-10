Ten-run first inning sends Owasso past Berryhill

OWASSO — A strong team effort lifted Owasso past Berryhill 16-3 in a 5-inning, run-rule win in the Nike Pro Nine festival Saturday at Stigall Field.
Jackson Smith had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in three more. The Rams (20-3) had other strong efforts in addition.
Solo Skalnik scored and knocked in two runs. Braden Blundell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Bennett Flanary pitched four solid innings in running his record to 3-0.
"We got our 20th win today and that's always a big deal," Owasso head coach Larry Turner said. "It's a benchmark that started when I played here for coach Melvin Spencer."
Kolby Johnson drew a leadoff walk to start the game for the Chiefs (16-6). He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on Sutton Spradlin's double into the left field corner.
Owasso answered with 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, sending 15 batters to the plate in the process.
Smith had the biggest blow of the frame with a bases-clearing double into the right field corner. Skalnik and Blundell both had 2-RBI doubles while Mason Pennington also knocked in a pair on a single.
The Rams put three more up in the third. Jett Tucker drove in a pair on a double to the gap in right-center. Brody Green knocked in the other run when he roped a double off the left-field fence.
It could have been more, but Dylan Henson made a great diving catch from his center field position to strand two Rams.
Henson then tripled to start the top of the fourth inning and eventually scored when Dalton Barrington drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.
Reserves Derrick Overstreet and Reese Daigle contributed to a three-run bottom half of the fourth. Overstreet had a single to center and eventually came home when Daigle doubled to right.
"The kids are playing well," said Turner. "We are getting good pitching and today was the highest percentage we had all year for quality at bats. If you said we would be 20-3 at this point, we would take it and not question anything."
The Rams split their other games in the festival on Thursday. Brennan Phillips had a no-hitter in a 9-0 run-rule over Red Oak in five innings. Blanchard prevailed 9-7 in the other contest.
Owasso swept Muskogee in district 6A-3 play with victories of 13-8 on the road Monday and 15-0 at home Tuesday.
OWASSO 16, BERRYHILL 3
Berryhill;100;11;--;3;5;0
Owasso;(10)03;3x;--;16;10;0
James, Garrison (1), Scully (3), Barrington (4) and Spradlin. Flanary, Morrow (5) and Corbin, Caldwell (4). W: Flanary (3-0). L: James.
