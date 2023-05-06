BROKEN ARROW — Buoyed by some dominant pitching, Bixby has plenty of momentum as the Spartans once again return to state.

Max Knight tossed a three-hitter and Bixby blanked Broken Arrow 3-0 as the Spartans’ posted their third shutout in two days to capture a Class 6A regional title Saturday afternoon at Tiger Field.

Bixby (29-8) will take an 11-game winning streak and plenty of momentum into state tournament action slated to start Thursday in the Tulsa area after Spartan hurlers did not yield a run in three games spanning 19 innings of regional play.

“We got to keep the mojo up,” said Knight, a left-hander, after allowing just three singles while striking out eight in his seven-inning gem.

“We got to keep the momentum going. People all the time don’t think momentum has a big effect in baseball, but it does. All the guys got their confidence up this game and are ready to take it to state.”

The state tournament appearance will be the third straight for the Spartans, who recorded earlier wins of 2-0 against Ponca City and a 10-0 run-rule whitewash of Muskogee in regional games played Friday.

Senior Grayson Connell started and earned the win against the Wildcats while junior Jett Hope notched the victory against the Roughers.

In its last nine contests, Bixby hurlers have not allowed more than two runs in a game.

“Our ball club is super-blessed to have arms that typically, if we throw strikes, will put us in a position to win,” Bixby head coach Justin Delay said.

“Today for Max to get in there and throw strikes all day was what he needed. He’s got elite stuff. Obviously, that’s why he’s going Oklahoma State. For that to take place and put us in the spot we were in, we scratched a few (hits) and finished it up.”

Bixby collected only five hits, all singles, off Broken Arrow starter Aiden Henderson, who earned a save in relief in his team’s win earlier Saturday against Muskogee — and relief pitcher Landon Flusche. But two of those hits came in the third inning when the Spartans scored all their runs.

Jake Wolfinbarger, who had a pair of hits, opened the inning by reaching on a two-base throwing error by Tigers third baseman Cooper Bates. Brian Justice, attempting to move Wolfinbarger up a base with a bunt, ended up instead with an infield single.

Cody Krull, the Spartans’ No. 9. hitter, was then hit by a Henderson pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Cooper Moore’s grounder to shortstop brought home Wolfinbarger with the game’s first run.

Broken Arrow then elected to issue an intentional walk to Knight to load the bases again. But Owen Bailor foiled the Tigers’ strategy when he ripped Henderson’s first pitch to him to right field for a two-run single and a 3-0 Bixby lead.

From there, Knight took command the rest of the way. He struck out the side in the sixth and ended the contest by getting Henderson on a called third strike.

Broken Arrow (25-12) was not able to get a runner past second base against the left-hander.

“I went out there in the first inning and established myself, established my fast ball,” Knight said. “Then, from there, I just worked off speeds, kept throwing strikes and we came out with the win.”

Broken Arrow 6, Muskogee 5: With his team clinging to a one-run lead, Henderson came on in relief and escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth inning and then kept Muskogee (12-23) in check the rest of the way as the Tigers escaped with a win in an elimination game.

Stillwater 7, Sand

Springs 5 (suspended)At Sand Springs, Gage Gundy belted three solo homers to propel the Pioneers to a lead when the game was suspended due to an umpire injury in the top of the sixth inning in a regional final. With only one umpire available, the teams elected for the suspension.

The game is scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Gundy snapped a 5-5 tie with a homer over the center-field fence in the sixth and Ethan Holliday followed with a towering homer the right-field fence.

Stillwater (27-9) extended the regional with a 4-3 comeback win over the Sandites (29-8) in eight innings late Friday night.

Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.

OK Preps Extra podcast: Gage Gundy on the unfairness of transfers, not being fired up about NIL and watching film with his famous dad In this bonus edition of the OK Preps Extra podcast, Dean Ruhl talks with the Stillwater senior quarterback about a variety of topics, including his thoughts that kids in the Tulsa area transfer too much, his thoughts on NIL as well as what it's like to have Mike Gundy for a dad.