Stillwater's Jackson Holliday joins father, uncle as Gatorade's state baseball player of the year winners

Stillwater shortstop Jackson Holliday was announced Friday as Gatorade's Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year.

Holliday set a national single-season record with 89 hits as he batted .685 with 17 home runs and 79 RBIs for the Pioneers (29-12), who lost to eventual Class 6A state champion Owasso in the regional finals.

Holliday also had a 2.141 OPS, was 30-for-30 on stolen bases and scored 74 runs. He is Stillwater's fifth winner of the award. That list includes his father, Matt, in 1998 and uncle, Josh, in 1995. Matt will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame this year and Josh is Oklahoma State's head baseball coach.

Other Stillwater winners were Brett Anderson in 2006 and Ryan Vilade in 2017.

“Jackson Holliday is the most humble, hardest-working baseball player I have ever seen,” Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said in a press release. “He has a professional work ethic and the way he trains and takes care of his body is one of his great strengths. His baseball IQ is at a very high level and he really understands how to play the game at a high level.”

Jackson Holliday is an OSU signee and a projected high pick in next month's major league draft.

