State tournament baseball notes: Owasso-Yukon could feature premier pitcher's duel

Class 6A

Coaches say Yukon’s OSU signee, Carson Benge, is the best player in the state, with a fastball that touches 95 mph and four pitches he can throw for strikes. A premier pitching matchup seems likely when the Millers face Owasso at 7 p.m. Thursday. But Rams coach Larry Turner said he was undecided on which of his standout left-handers will face him: Brennan Phillips (8-1, 1.00), averaging more than two strikeouts per inning, or Jackson Farrell (9-1, 0.35).

Owasso seeks a 14th state title and 12th under Turner, who has 1,188 career wins. But the Rams haven’t played in a final since winning their most recent championship in 2015. … Union returns to the state tournament after winning the 2018 crown, the school’s third in coach Shawn Newkirk’s 15 seasons. … Jenks won the regional hosted by Edmond Memorial last week and returns to the Bulldogs’ diamond to play Edmond Santa Fe at 4 p.m. Thursday. … The Trojans were one of four District 6A-3 teams to qualify, along with Union, Owasso and Bixby. “It shows how strong our district was,” Jenks coach Justin Timmerman said.

Class 5A