State tournament baseball notes: Owasso-Yukon could feature premier pitcher's duel

Class 6A
Coaches say Yukon’s OSU signee, Carson Benge, is the best player in the state, with a fastball that touches 95 mph and four pitches he can throw for strikes. A premier pitching matchup seems likely when the Millers face Owasso at 7 p.m. Thursday. But Rams coach Larry Turner said he was undecided on which of his standout left-handers will face him: Brennan Phillips (8-1, 1.00), averaging more than two strikeouts per inning, or Jackson Farrell (9-1, 0.35).
Owasso seeks a 14th state title and 12th under Turner, who has 1,188 career wins. But the Rams haven’t played in a final since winning their most recent championship in 2015. … Union returns to the state tournament after winning the 2018 crown, the school’s third in coach Shawn Newkirk’s 15 seasons. … Jenks won the regional hosted by Edmond Memorial last week and returns to the Bulldogs’ diamond to play Edmond Santa Fe at 4 p.m. Thursday. … The Trojans were one of four District 6A-3 teams to qualify, along with Union, Owasso and Bixby. “It shows how strong our district was,” Jenks coach Justin Timmerman said.
Class 5A
Pryor will defend its 2019 title, but the Tigers are largely young with the exception of senior standouts Brooks Miller (.459) and Dax Sharp (6-3, 1.98). … District 5A-3 coaches announced their all-district team and Coweta’s Grant Jones (.461) and Logan Vaughan (.410) and Collinsville’s Conner Duncan (.478) were co-players of the year. … Bishop Kelley (22-14) went 3-0 in the McAlester regional and has won six of its past eight games.
Class 4A
Verdigris coach Brian Keith said the Cards, led by Jax Ryan and Jaren Keith, have overachieved to reach the state tournament for the 11th straight year. Verdigris seeks a seventh state title but hasn’t won since moving to the 4A level. … Zach Postoak played for a Berryhill state championship and now he has the Chiefs at the state tournament as head coach. Sutton Spradlin has thrown out 18 baserunners and is batting .416 with four homers and 29 RBIs.
Class 3A
Wet grounds at Choctaw forced Thursday’s first game (Holland Hall/Lone Grove) to be pushed to a noon start. … Holland Hall, led by OU signee Wallace Clark (.449, 5 HRs, 51 RBIs), is one of four Pinnacle Conference members to qualify and two of them (Cascia Hall and Victory Christian) meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. … Victory’s Camden Gibson, Kyle Roberts and Gabe Miles combined to pitch 19 consecutive shutout innings in the regional tournament. … Cascia will send Cooper Mullen (4-1) to the mound. The Commandos’ Bobby Byers has a career school-record 84 stolen bases. … Lincoln Christian’s Chase Hudson has a career school-record 107 RBIs and Devin Qualls and Max Brown have 11 and 10 home runs, respectively.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World