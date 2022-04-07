Spring sports notebook: Strong track and field performances for Union's Gabe Ford, Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick

Track and field

Ford driven to succeed

Union’s Gabe Ford is fairly certain his coach, Jonathan Washington, would be quite successful at the collegiate level.

“I got into throwing because (Washington) is also the throws coach,” Ford said. “He’s a pretty convincing guy. If he was a college coach, he’d be an amazing recruiter.”

After Washington’s convincing, Ford has emerged as one of Class 6A’s top throwers in both the shotput and discus. He owns the best throws in both the shotput and discus in 6A after his performance at the Owasso Ram Relays meet — 173 feet, 2 inches in the discus and 51-10 in the shotput.

In fact, Ford’s first-place discus throw at Owasso is the new school record at Union.

“Gabe Ford is an incredibly talented athlete,” Union coach Tim Dial said. “Gabe and Coach Washington have been working hard all year and have been building a plan to win state. Gabe hit one of the first major goals in that plan, with his throw of 173 feet, 2 inches. That was a great moment for Gabe and Coach Washington as their plan for the year comes together.”

Ford — who finished second in the shot put and 11th in the discus throw at the 6A state meet last year — credited his daily competitions with teammate RJ Wilson as a factor in his success.

“I think I’ve been so successful because of a lot of hard work,” said Ford, who is hoping to throw in college. “I don’t think a lot of other throwers are out here running sprints and pushing sleds. Coach Washington holds me to a high standard, and I compete with my teammate RJ Wilson every day in practice.”

With Ford leading the way, the Union boys picked up the team title at Owasso with 143 points. Edmond Memorial was second at 105.

“Our track team preformed very well at Owasso,” Dial said. “The format of the meet was geared towards more relays. That gave the kids some opportunities to compete together on some relays that they typically do not run. We also used this week to run some kids in events that they might not typically run. They did a great job competing as a team.”

Baseball

Tigers taking off

Spring sports don’t get the luxury of a lot of prep time before the season starts, and that’s why Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards has been so impressed with how his Tigers have fared so far during their current campaign.

“I'm pleased with how our kids have competed this season,” Edwards said. “Many of them play multiple sports, so with the limited practice time due to weather and our late start they've had to hit the ground running.”

And that they have.

The Tigers are currently 11-5 overall and 6-0 in District 4A-8 play. Fort Gibson has also gone 8-1 against other 4A foes.

Providing a pitching spark for Fort Gibson, Weston Rouse has not allowed a run to score, and Cole Mahaney has given up only three earned runs.

“On the mound, Cole Mahaney and Weston Rouse have been outstanding,” Edwards said. “And at the plate, Wyatt Pierce and Brody Rainbolt have helped our offense be successful.”

Poteau and Broken Bow are on Fort Gibson’s heels in the district standings, and both teams will face the Tigers in district play later in April. Edwards knows his team needs to stay sharp with any additional instructional time.

“We need to take advantage of the practice time we have left to shore up some things defensively and get ready for a postseason run,” Edwards said.

Tennis

Cascia Hall girls 'reloading'

Cascia Hall lost four starting seniors from last year’s Class 5A state champions and the fifth has been injured, so the Commandos have featured a young and inexperienced squad so far this season.

Still, the new team of Cascia girls is talented. They won the Wildcat Invitational tournament on Monday in Ponca City, with Lauren Irwin winning in No. 2 singles and Lydia Hoose and Millie Tuttle claiming the No. 1 doubles title. Kendal Blevins finished as No. 1 singles runner-up, while London Siegfried and Emily Stump took second in No. 2 doubles.

“The girls aren’t rebuilding, they are just reloading,” said Cascia Hall coach Kristin Liles. “I graduated four seniors, and my one returning starter this year on the girls team has been injured and has yet to play. So the team I’m competing with right now is three freshmen and then girls who’ve played on the JV.”

The injured returnee, Layla Drotar, won No. 2 doubles at last year’s state tournament and is expected back within the next couple of weeks.

Regardless of when she gets back on the court, the Commandos just need to go through the process of learning how to deal with playing under pressure to help them prepare for this year’s state tournament in May.

“The freshmen, they need experience,” Liles said. “We had a loud crowd situation at Ponca City and they kind of looked at me, and I said, ‘This is just a taste of what you’re going to experience at state.’ There’s nothing else like state. I would love to have a whole bunch of people come out and heckle them, just to give them a taste of it. There’s no way to re-create that environment, it’s so special and so unique and so nerve-wracking.”

It’s just a case of them playing as many competitive matches as they can.

“Getting the girls as many matches as possible and as many tough matches, it’s the best thing I can do for them,” Liles said. “Being match-tough, you can practice and practice, but you’ve got to play matches to get used to being in a competitive situation and handling the ups and downs of a match, to learn how to deal with it, be in that moment.

“And I’m really enjoying seeing them embrace it. They’re hungry for a win. They’re fun. We’re going to be seeing them for four years, I think. And they’re such a nice group of girls. They are so good to each other, and they’re good to their opponents, the sportsmanship — all of those things that you hope you have in a team, I have this year. These girls, they’re just awesome.”

And despite all the upcoming challenges they will face, Liles still believes they can win state again.

“I feel like the girls are in a good position to repeat,” she said.

Notable ...

Collinsville center fielder Chayse Schlomann was the Cardinals’ offensive catalyst as Collinsville piled up wins over Hale (twice), Perry, Pryor, Catoosa and Edison during the past week. Schlomann, moving up to the lead-off spot, went 12-for-21 with 12 runs scored and 10 RBIs. The Cardinals are 17-3 overall and are tied for first place in District 5A-4 with Grove, Coweta and Claremore at 6-0. ...

Bishop Kelley freshman Gwyneth Meyers won the Tahlequah Tiger Invitational's 1,600-meter run on Friday with a time of 5 minutes, 14 seconds, which broke a school record by Tracy Kmetz that had previously stood for 26 years. ...

Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick also had a big day at at Tahlequah as he won the 3,200-meter run by 50 seconds with a time of 9:35. An hour later he was second in the 800-meter at 2:01.62. And he finished the day with a win in the 1,600-meter at 4:26.33. ...

Cascia Hall golfer Will Sides shot a 3-under 69 at LaFortune Park in the Bishop Kelley Invitational and won in a playoff against Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey. Sides, who finished second at last year’s Class 4A state tournament, beat Mabrey on the fifth playoff hole.

All-World nominations

Links to nominate student-athletes for 2021-22 Tulsa World All-World specialty awards were emailed to area athletic directors Tuesday. The World is looking for nominations to honor athletes in the following categories — Inspirational, Comeback and Scholar (boys and girls). Deadline is May 1. Athletic directors who have not received the links or coaches who have not received the links from their AD are invited to contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com to receive those links.

Report your scores

Baseball coaches as well as those in the other spring sports are encouraged to submit their results for publication by emailing them to sports@tulsaworld.com. On many nights, results can also be called in to 918-581-8355.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World, and John Tranchina, Tulsa World