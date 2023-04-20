Baseball

Bulldogs getting bullish

Lincoln Christian is charging hard down the home stretch of the season, winning five straight games and six of its last seven. The Bulldogs split a pair of district games with Perkins-Tryon and then rattled off wins over Bristow, Sperry, Marlow and pair against Hilldale.

“I’m proud of the growth of our team throughout the year,” Lincoln Christian coach Jeff Comfort said. “We are a very young team and have gotten better every day.”

The Bulldogs are 16-11 after starting the season the season 3-7.

“The guys show up and work hard and they enjoy playing together,” Comfort said. “We have a really good mix of younger and older guys that get along and mesh well together and that’s translated to success on the field.”

In the win over Bristow, the Bulldogs knocked off Lane Bledsoe, Bristow’s standout who is heading to Texas Tech after high school. And during the winning streak, Dylan Baldridge hit .579 to go along with three doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs. Luke McCants added a grand slam, 13 runs batted in and a .471 batting average.

“Seniors Tyler Johnson and Cooper Jobe, along with junior Dylan Baldridge have done a great job leading our team,” said Comfort, whose team is 10-4 in District 4A-6 play. “They set a great example every day by showing up and putting in work. We start four freshmen and two sophomores and they have done a good job of leading through some adversity and teaching the young guys how to be consistent. They are all like coaches on the field and they play the game the right way.”

Stage set for Sapulpa

Sapulpa collected a pair of wins over McAlester, and the Chieftains are now 22-6 overall and 11-1 in District 5A-3. That sets the stage for the Chiefains and Bishop Kelley to square off for a district crown next week.

Leading the Chieftains is Malachi Wilson with 22 RBIs and 17 runs scored, and Jack Blevins with a 1.165 OPS, .643 slugging percentage, two triples, two home runs and 21 runs batted in.

“Garrett Richards and Jack Blevins are a couple of hitters with loads of experience at this level and they’re consistently performing for us,” Sapulpa coach Steve Irvine said. “We have some younger guys that have really contributed well in their roles as well.”

Irvine pointed to the Chieftains pitching for a being a key to this year’s success.

“We have definitely been tested throughout the season and our pitching has kept us in games and done a really nice job,” Irvine said. “I don’t think we’ve really clicked offensively all year but we’ve had different guys step up throughout the lineup to carry the load a few games at a time.”

Hayden Lance is 6-0 for Sapulpa with a 0.50 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

“Hayden has been our leader on the mound, throwing every Monday,” said Irvine, who also has Joe Young at 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA.

Golf

Trojans claim conference title

The Jenks boys won the Frontier Valley Conference championship at Indian Springs Country Club this week. The Trojans recorded a 292 as a team, beating Bixby by 16 strokes.

Leading the Trojans was Cale VanBrunt with a 70 — good enough for medalist honors. Jenks’ Parker Fine was second overall with a 71, Sam Morris (75) and Jacob Cameron (76) also finished in the top 10 for the Trojans.

Bixby was led by Connor Eidson and Nick Friedrichsen with both shooting a 74.

Owasso finished third as a team with a 310, and Ian Wilcoxen led the Rams with a 73.

Union and Sand Springs tied for fourth at 316.

Kalapura wins again

The Holland Hall girls got postseason play started with a regional qualifying victory at Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa this week, and the Dutch picked up the team title with a 357. Sperry was second at 392.

Freshman Megan Kalapura led the Dutch and claimed medalist honors with a 76. Holland Hall’s Riley Beeler was second at 80.

Tennis

Broken Arrow’s boys won the Broken Arrow tournament last week, with Royce Carter leading the Tigers with a title in No. 2 singles play. Carter knocked off Union’s Justin Pacillio, 6-4, 6-4, in the finals.

The Tigers also picked up titles at both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles play.

“Each of the boys performed at a high level,” Broken Arrow coach Scott Milner said. “They took care of business when they needed to. This was an important step toward our goal of taking state.”

On the girls side, Union first overall with Kennedy Alexander leading the Redhawks at No. 2 singles with a second-place showing. Union also registered second-place finishes at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Bartlesville and Broken Arrow tied for second with 25 points — two points shy of Union (27).

Track

Another title for Bristow

The Bristow girls dominated at their home meet last week, racking up 214 points with Cushing a distant second with 99 points.

The Purple Pirates piled up first-place showings in: 400-meter relay, 3,200-meter relay, 800-meter relay, 100-meter dash (Makynzie Spencerfriday), 300-meter hurdles (Kinzie Williams), 1,600-meter relay, high jump (ShaLyn Edmondson), pole vault (Melanie Kent), long jump (Edmondson), discus (Jaci Shelton) and shotput (Blair Chaney).

On the boys side, Cushing won the team title with 114 points. Edison was second at 108.

Hornets claim gold

Booker T. Washington’s boys won the Claremore meet last week with 93.5 points, and Bishop Kelley was second at 79.5.

For the Hornets, Kyler Brown won the 100-meter dash, and he also finished second in the 200-meter dash. Christian Uy, Oscar Uy, Max Freeman and Sam Freeman all combined to win the 3,200-meter relay, as well, for Booker T. Washington.

On the girls side, Muskogee won the team title with 115 points. NOAH was second at 98.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World