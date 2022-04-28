Skiatook wins 4A baseball playoff series against Inola

SKIATOOK -- Brayden Ringer's pitching plus clutch hitting from Josh Rimpley and Brody Gee led Skiatook past Inola 7-3 in a Class 4A Bi-District baseball championship game Thursday at Bob Patterson Field.

Skiatook won the series 2-1 after the teams split two games Wednesday.

Ringer had a solid effort on the mound for the Bulldogs (16-20). The freshman allowed five hits, three earned runs, walked five, and struck out six in five innings.

"(Ringer) gave us a chance," said Skiatook coach Joe Faircloth. "He struggled with his fastball, but was able to throw his secondary pitches. You could see his confidence grow. It was a gutsy performance."

Rimpley and Gee both had clutch two-RBI singles with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Josey Jernegan arguably had the key moment of the frame a little earlier. Jernagan fouled off several tough pitches and eventually drew a walk.

"Josey is one of the best competitors in the school," said Faircloth. "He was a state runner-up in wrestling and hasn't played baseball for a couple of years. It was big for him to get that walk and continue the rally."

Gee is one of four seniors to go out a winner on his home field. The others are Calan Gummere, Ethan Porter, and Riley King. Faircloth had high praise for them.

"They have been through a lot but stayed the course," said Faircloth. "They are guys you never have to worry about and that you want to have in your program."

The Longhorns (18-21) forced a rubber match with a 3-2 win in Game 2 on Wednesday. They were down to their final out but Rowdie Rock's two-run double flipped the script.

Inola carried over that momentum with a run in the top of the first inning Thursday. Brett Cornett walked to open the frame and eventually scored on a Trey McMillan single to left field with two outs.

Skiatook answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Gummere led off with a triple to left field and came home on a Rimpley fielder's choice.

The Bulldogs added two runs in the second inning. Zach Hale and Cole Smith both reached safely after errors.

Hale scored the first run of the frame on a wild pitch. Smith eventually came home on Gummere's hit up the middle with two outs.

Inola tied it up in the top of the fourth inning. McMillan and Gavin Parrish had consecutive singles to left field with one out.

McMillan scored on a wild pitch and Parrish came home when Cornett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Ringer was able to induce a ground out to keep things tied and Skiatook responded with its four-spot in the bottom half of the fourth.

"I am so proud," said Faircloth. "The kids kept fighting and never gave up. That's a testament to them. They have made this one of the funnest years I have had coaching."

SKIATOOK 7, INOLA 3

Inola;100;200;0;--;3;4;3

Skiatook;120;400;x;--;7;6;1

Flanagan, Maple (6) and Pratt. Ringer, Johnson (6) and Rimpley. W: Ringer (3-3). L: Flanagan (2-6).