Skiatook, Inola split 4A Bi-District doubleheader

SKIATOOK — It was a split decision for Skiatook and Inola in the Class 4A Bi-District playoffs Wednesday at Bob Patterson Field.

Skiatook took the first game 5-0 behind a solid pitching effort from Brody Gee. Inola responded with a 3-2 win in game two thanks to a seventh inning rally. The rubber game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in Skiatook.

SKIATOOK 5, INOLA 0 (game 1): Gee pitched six strong innings, allowing three hits and five walks while striking out 11 for the Bulldogs (15-20). Cason Thomas allowed just three hits and one earned run in 5 1/3 innings for the Longhorns (18-20).

Skiatook got a run in the top of the first inning. Calan Gummere was hit by a pitch to start the frame and Gee followed with an RBI double to center field.

No one scored again until the Bulldogs put up a four spot in the seventh. Zach Hale drew a leadoff walk and Josey Jernagan followed with a single to left field.

Both runners advanced on a Cole Smith sacrifice bunt. Gummere then walked to fill the bases. Gee followed up with a sacrifice fly to center to plate pinch runner Colton Robinson.

Ethan Porter was walked intentionally and Jace White came through with a two-RBI, pinch-hit single to left field to bring home Jernegan and Gummere.

Inola had the bases loaded with one out on three walks in the bottom of the seventh. Remi Johnson, however, came on in relief to get the final two outs to preserve the shutout.

INOLA 3, SKIATOOK 2 (game 2): The Longhorns were down to their final out, but Rowdie Rock came through with a two-RBI double to left field.

The Bulldogs had a baserunner reach after an error with one out in the bottom half of the seventh. Rock, however, induced a double play grounder to gain the split.

Riley King went the distance and suffered the hard luck defeat for Skiatook. King allowed no earned runs, six hits, walked two, and struck out five.

Both teams recorded an unearned run in the first inning. Brett Cornett reached on a leadoff error for Inola and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice from Rock.

Josh Rimpley singled to right field for the Bulldogs with one out in the bottom half of the first. He scored a little later on Gee’s base hit up the middle.

Skiatook got its other run in the fourth inning. Gee led off the frame with a single to left-center, moved to second on Hale’s sacrifice bunt, and then came home on a Ben Jeffries base hit to left.

The Bulldogs had a chance to put things away after they had the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth inning. The Longhorns, however, got out of that mess and then rallied in their final at bat.

Blake Maple reached on an error with one out. King followed up with a strikeout, but Connor Pratt answered with a single to right field. That set the stage for Rock’s heroics.

“I told the guys they have to come back tomorrow ready for a fight,” said Skiatook head coach Joe Faircloth. “We can’t give up and give in here. We are in a tough place but have a chance to come back tomorrow and forget about game two.”

SKIATOOK 5, INOLA 0 (Game 1)

Skiatook 100 000 4 — 5 5 0

Inola 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Gee, Hale (7), Johnson (7) and Rimpley. Thomas, Rock (6), Maple (7) and Pratt. W: Gee (6-3). L: Thomas (2-2). S: Johnson (3).

INOLA 3, SKIATOOK 2 (game 2)

Inola 100 000 2 — 3 6 2

Skiatook 100 100 0 — 2 8 3

Cornett, Rock (6) and Pratt. King and Rimpley. W: Rock (2-2). L: King.