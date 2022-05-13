Sapulpa, Collinsville lose in 5A semifinals; Salina, Keys fall in 3A semis

Sapulpa falls short

Sapulpa's first baseball state tournament since 1999 ended with a 10-8 loss to Piedmont on Friday afternoon in the Class 5A semifinals at Edmond Santa Fe.

Piedmont (32-8) advances to meet Duncan (28-7) in the state title game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Duncan defeated Collinsville 17-6 in the second semifinal.

Sapulpa (29-11) appeared in good position to reach the title game after it rallied for an 8-4 lead, but the Wildcats (32-8) responded with two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Jordan Askren had a key pinch-hit double in the fifth for Piedmont and Weston Thomas added a RBI single in the sixth.

Piedmont opened the scoring with four runs in the first. Sapulpa, however, tied the game with four runs in the third.

In the fourth, Garrett Richards had a tiebreaking two-run single and Kaiden Ashton's two-run homer increased Sapulpa's lead to 8-4, but the Chieftains could not shut down the Wildcats over the next three innings while Piedmont reliever Jakeb Koop closed out the game with three shutout innings.

CLASS 5A

Duncan 17, Collinsville 6

Bryson Brooksher's two-run homer helped Duncan jump out to an 11-1 run lead that was too much for the Cardinals (35-8) to overcome in the second semifinal that ended after five innings.

Duncan scored two runs in the first, two in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth.

Collinsville's highlight was Kaden Rush's three-run homer in the third that briefly cut the Cardinals' deficit to 11-5.

Duncan 2, Bishop Kelley 0

In a late quarterfinal Thursday, Brance Garrett pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 as he outdueled Andrew Talburt to lead Duncan. The Comets finished 21-13.

CLASS 4A

Rain in Shawnee delayed both 4A semifinal games — Tuttle vs. Elk City and Blanchard vs. Marlow — by six hours Friday and shifted them to Noble.

In a late quarterfinal Thursday, Marlow scored the last seven runs for a 14-7 victory over Lincoln Christian.

Lincoln (30-13) jumped to a 4-1 lead on Dylan Baldridge's three-run homer in the second inning. Marlow responded to take a 7-5 lead before the Bulldogs tied the game on Tyler Johnson's two-run single in the fourth.

Brennan Morgan homered and was the winning pitcher. Marlow's Will Bergner had four hits.

CLASS 3A

Brady Brister's walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning lifted Kingston to a 4-3 win over Keys in the semifinals Friday at Choctaw. Keys tied the game in the top of the seventh on Bristter's wild pitch.

Kingston (28-7) advances to meet Washington (31-9), a 9-3 winner over Salina (31-9), in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee.

CLASS 2A

Silo defeated Cashion 13-1 in five innings in the semifinals at Oklahoma City's Dolese Park and will play for its fifth consecutive state title Saturday against Oktaha (30-7) at 2 p.m. at Shawnee. Oktaha advanced with a 6-2 win over Dale.

Three Silo pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Silo has a 57-game winning streak.