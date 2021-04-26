Sandites' comeback snaps Rams' baseball winning streak

SAND SPRINGS – Brock Swanson pitched four shutout relief innings to help Sand Springs rally for a 7-5 victory over Owasso on Monday night.
The Sandites (12-18) snapped the 25-4 Rams’ six-game winning streak.
Sand Springs took a 6-5 lead with three runs in the fourth. Dom Ornelas greeted reliever Bennett Flanary (3-1) with a leadoff homer. The Sandites tied the game when Ty Pennington drew a bases-loaded walk and the go-ahead run scored on a wild pickoff throw.
In the fifth, Cason Savage’s RBI double off the center-field wall gave the Sandites an insurance run off Flanary, who entered the night with a 1.75 ERA.
Swanson pitched around a pair of one-out walks in the sixth and retired the last three batters of the game after Mason Pennington's leadoff double in the seventh.
Owasso led 4-0 with five hits only seven batters into the game as Mason Pennington lined a two-run double, Jett Tucker added a RBI single and Zach Burnes had a sacrifice fly after Braden Blundell's double.
That often would have been enough for Owasso lefty Brennan Phillips, who entered the game with a 7-1 record and 0.89 ERA. But the Sandites scored twice in the second on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch. Each team scored a run in the third.
Phillips allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) with six strikeouts in three innings. He has 121 strikeouts in 50 innings this season.
The teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Owasso.
SAND SPRINGS 7, OWASSO 5
Owasso;401;000;0;--;5;10;2
Sand Springs;022;210;x;7;8;0
Phillips, Flanary (4), Green (6) and Corbin; Schlehuber, Swanson (4) and Ornelas. W: Swanson. L: Flanary. HR: Sand Springs, Ornelas.