Sandites' comeback snaps Rams' baseball winning streak

SAND SPRINGS – Brock Swanson pitched four shutout relief innings to help Sand Springs rally for a 7-5 victory over Owasso on Monday night.

The Sandites (12-18) snapped the 25-4 Rams’ six-game winning streak.

Sand Springs took a 6-5 lead with three runs in the fourth. Dom Ornelas greeted reliever Bennett Flanary (3-1) with a leadoff homer. The Sandites tied the game when Ty Pennington drew a bases-loaded walk and the go-ahead run scored on a wild pickoff throw.

In the fifth, Cason Savage’s RBI double off the center-field wall gave the Sandites an insurance run off Flanary, who entered the night with a 1.75 ERA.

Swanson pitched around a pair of one-out walks in the sixth and retired the last three batters of the game after Mason Pennington's leadoff double in the seventh.

Owasso led 4-0 with five hits only seven batters into the game as Mason Pennington lined a two-run double, Jett Tucker added a RBI single and Zach Burnes had a sacrifice fly after Braden Blundell's double.

That often would have been enough for Owasso lefty Brennan Phillips, who entered the game with a 7-1 record and 0.89 ERA. But the Sandites scored twice in the second on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch. Each team scored a run in the third.