Pryor's Dax Sharp is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week
Pryor's Dax Sharp is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Pryor LHP Dax Sharp

Dax Sharp * Pryor * LHP * Sr.

Went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, one RBI and five runs scored in a two-game sweep of Tahlequah. Also pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Monday's 10-0 win. Struck out nine and allowed only three baserunners. Improved to 5-2 and has a 1.97 ERA. Signed to play at Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas.

To nominate a baseball player of the week, email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

