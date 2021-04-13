Pryor's Dax Sharp is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Dax Sharp * Pryor * LHP * Sr.

Went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, one RBI and five runs scored in a two-game sweep of Tahlequah. Also pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Monday's 10-0 win. Struck out nine and allowed only three baserunners. Improved to 5-2 and has a 1.97 ERA. Signed to play at Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas.