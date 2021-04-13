Pryor's Dax Sharp is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Dax Sharp * Pryor * LHP * Sr.
Went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, one RBI and five runs scored in a two-game sweep of Tahlequah. Also pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Monday's 10-0 win. Struck out nine and allowed only three baserunners. Improved to 5-2 and has a 1.97 ERA. Signed to play at Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas.
To nominate a baseball player of the week, email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today