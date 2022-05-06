Passed ball lifts Owasso past Stillwater in 11 innings

OWASSO — A walk-off passed ball gave Owasso a hard-fought 5-4 win over Stillwater in 11 innings in the Class 6A regional baseball playoffs Friday at Stigall Field.

The Rams (28-8), a 12-0 winner over Muskogee in a five-inning run rule earlier Friday, will play in the regional championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Pioneers (27-11) will play at noon Saturday in an elimination game against the winner of Friday's late game between Southmoore and Muskogee. Stillwater beat Southmoore 3-1 earlier Friday.

Jake Morrow got the winning rally started in the bottom of the 11th with a single to right field. Branden Floyd followed with a walk and both moved up a base after a wild pitch.

Following a ground out, Owasso attempted a squeeze bunt. Zach Burnes wasn't able to make contact but the ball bounded off the catcher's glove and far enough away to allow Morrow to score and end the marathon.

"It was a great game and two great teams," said Owasso head coach Larry Turner. "This puts us in the driver's seat big time."

The Rams wouldn't have ever been in position to win in the 11th if not for the heroics of Austin Thulin in the previous inning.

The Pioneers had taken a 4-3 lead on a Jackson Holliday solo homer to lead off the top of the 10th. Owasso was then down to its final out with Thulin facing a count of one ball and two strikes in the bottom half of the frame.

Thulin came up big though as he doubled to the gap in right-center. Noah Smallwood followed with an infield hit, and then Brennan Phillips singled up the middle to tie things at 4-4.

"It was kind of hard for me to stay in the game (mentally)," said Thulin of his late appearance and heroics. "We just kept fighting and had trust in each other. We feel good going into tomorrow."

Phillips started on the mound and was solid. He gave up three runs on six hits, walked two, and struck out 14 in 6⅔ innings.

Phillips came within one strike of a complete game victory, but a terrific at bat from Stillwater 9-hole Landon Littau provided a different outcome.

Littau fought off several tough pitches and eventually singled to right field on a full count. Phillips then came out because he was at the max pitch count of 120 for a day.

Henry Hutchens drew a walk against reliever J.T. Davis, and then Holliday followed with a base hit to right to bring in Littau and tie the game at 3-3.

Davis was able to keep the score knotted in the seventh and pitched pretty well for the rest of his outing. He came out after surrendering a walk following the Holliday home run.

Braydon Sanford pitched two solid innings of relief, striking out three and only allowing one base runner on a hit batsman to earn the win.

"I was proud of our guys," said Turner. "(Stillwater) found a way to tie it up and then take the lead but then we were able to tie it back up."

Gage Gundy staked the Pioneers to an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning. The Rams scored twice in the third on RBI single from Jackson Smith and Morrow.

Burnes led off the fourth with a walk and eventually came home on a sacrifice fly from Smith to give Owasso its first lead.

OWASSO 5, STILLWATER 4

Stillwater;200;000;100;10--4 8 0

Owasso;002;100;000;11--5 11 0

Bond, Embree (7), Vaughan (10) and Jeffery. Phillips, Davis (7), Sanford (10) and Corbin. W: Sanford (3-3). L: Vaughan. HR: Stillwater: Gundy, J. Holliday.