Owasso's Jackson Farrell shuts out Sand Springs

Jackson Farrell pitched a three-hitter to lead Owasso past visiting Sand Springs 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Farrell (2-0) struck out 11 and didn't issue a walk as he scattered three singles. He threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes as the Rams improved to 7-0.

The left-hander has opened the season with 12 shutout innings.

Sand Springs starter Jabe Schlehuber (1-1) held Owasso scoreless until giving up two runs in the fifth as Zach Burnes and Baylor Corbin had RBI hits. Schlehuber gave up six hits over five innings, walked four and struck out eight. He threw 50 of 88 pitches for strikes.

Schlehuber went 2-for-3 and Gabe Glenn had the other hit for the Sandites (2-2).

Owasso shortstop Noah Smallwood went 4-for-4 with three singles and a double.

The Rams swept the two-game series as they also defeated the Sandites 5-0 on Monday at Sand Springs.

OWASSO 2, SAND SPRINGS 0

Sand Springs;000;000;0;--;0;3;1

Owasso;000;020;x;--2;8;0

Schlehuber, Buxton (6) and Ornelas; Farrell and Corbin. W: Farrell (2-0). L: Schlehuber (1-1).