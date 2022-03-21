 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso's extra-inning win in Florida gives coach Larry Turner milestone victory

Women Baseball (copy)

Owasso's Larry Turner picked up his 1,200th career win Monday in Florida. MICHAEL NOBLE JR., TULSA WORLD FILE

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

LAKELAND, Florida -- Brennan Phillips' two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted Owasso past Lakeland (Florida) 5-3 on Monday in the Dan Giannini Memorial Classic's opening round.

Phillips' extra-inning blast off reliever Alex Ortiz gave Larry Turner his 1,200th win in 40 seasons as the Rams' baseball coach.

Cole Deason picked up the pitching win with two shutout innings after Jackson Farrell allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. Farrell walked five and struck out five as he threw 115 pitches.

Noah Smallwood was the only Rams player with two hits. Owasso's Zach Burnes had a hit and three walks.

Owasso improved to 11-1 this season.

OWASSO 5 LAKELAND 3

Owasso;010;110;02;--;5;9;2

Lakeland;110;010;00;--;3;7;1

Farrell, Deason (7) and Corbin; Patterson, Ortiz (8) and Hernandez. W: Deason (1-0); L: Ortiz (1-1). HR: Owasso, Phillips (3).

