 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso's Brennan Phillips shuts out Sand Springs with 2-hitter

  • 0
All World Phillips (copy)

Owasso's Brennan Phillips has opened the season with 12 shutout innings. STEPHEN PINGRY, TULSA WORLD FILE

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Brennan Phillips fired a two-hitter and Branden Floyd went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Owasso past Sand Springs 5-0 on Monday at Sand Springs.

Phillips (2-0) walked eight and didn't issue a walk as he went the full seven innings. He threw 63 of his 86 pitches for strikes. Jacob Shields had both of the Sandites' hits.

Last year, Phillips had one of his rare rough outings in a Rams loss at Sand Springs.

Sand Springs (2-1) also received a strong effort from its starting pitcher, Carson Seabolt, who allowed one run on six hits over four innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Owasso (6-0), however, broke the game open with three runs in the sixth. Solomon Skalnik and Noah Smallwood each added a RBI for the Rams.

The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Owasso.

OWASSO 5, SAND SPRINGS 0

Owasso;010;003;1;--;5;7;1

People are also reading…

Sand Springs;000;000;0;--0;2;1

Phillips and Corbin; Seabolt, Campbell (5), Buxton (6), Keim (7) and Ornelas. W: Phillips (2-0). L: Seabolt (0-1).

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeriah Horne, Frank Haith reflect on a stunning win to end a tough regular season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert