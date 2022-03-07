Owasso's Brennan Phillips shuts out Sand Springs with 2-hitter

Brennan Phillips fired a two-hitter and Branden Floyd went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Owasso past Sand Springs 5-0 on Monday at Sand Springs.

Phillips (2-0) walked eight and didn't issue a walk as he went the full seven innings. He threw 63 of his 86 pitches for strikes. Jacob Shields had both of the Sandites' hits.

Last year, Phillips had one of his rare rough outings in a Rams loss at Sand Springs.

Sand Springs (2-1) also received a strong effort from its starting pitcher, Carson Seabolt, who allowed one run on six hits over four innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Owasso (6-0), however, broke the game open with three runs in the sixth. Solomon Skalnik and Noah Smallwood each added a RBI for the Rams.

The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Owasso.

OWASSO 5, SAND SPRINGS 0

Owasso;010;003;1;--;5;7;1

Sand Springs;000;000;0;--0;2;1

Phillips and Corbin; Seabolt, Campbell (5), Buxton (6), Keim (7) and Ornelas. W: Phillips (2-0). L: Seabolt (0-1).