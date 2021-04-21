Owasso's Brennan Phillips is Tulsa World baseball player of the week -- again

Brennan Phillips * Owasso * LHP/OF * Jr.
Pitched his third no-hitter of the season, striking out 13, and was named player of the week for the second time in 21 days. Also belted his fifth home run, a two-run shot in the first inning, as the Rams downed Bixby 5-0 in a key District 6A-3 contest. Boosted his record to 7-1, lowered his ERA to 0.89 and upped his strikeout total to 115 — about 2½ in each of his 47 innings pitched.
