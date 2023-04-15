OWASSO — Scoring runs has been an issue recently for the Owasso baseball team.

Such was not the case on Saturday for the defending Class 6A state champs.

Owasso took advantage of 13 “free” bases from the erratic pitching and spotty defense displayed by Edmond Santa Fe while riding a shutout performance from a pair of hurlers as the Rams blanked the Wolves, 10-0, in a five-inning, run-rule contest at Stigall Field.

Branden Floyd notched two of Owasso’s four hits on the day while driving in three runs. Braydon Sanford and Tyler Sobolik teamed up on a five-hitter as the Rams (17-11) tallied their most runs in a game since a 12-0 road win April 4 at Southmoore.

“We’ve had a trying season, for sure,” veteran Owasso head coach Larry Turner said. “We just can’t keep a lead or can’t get the big hit when we need it this year.”

The Rams had no such problem on Saturday against the team that Owasso defeated in last year’s state championship game in Oklahoma City and which had topped the Rams, 7-1, on March 25 as part of the Jenks-Broken Arrow Festival.

Owasso tallied in each of the four innings the Rams came to bat, thanks in part to six walks and four hit batsmen issued by a quartet of Wolves pitchers and three errors on defense.

Entering Saturday’s contest, Owasso had managed to score just 11 runs while going 2-3 in its last five contests. The Rams’ two victories in that five-game span each came via 2-1 decisions—one against Class 4A Tuttle and the other against District 6A-3 foe Jenks.

Turner pointed to inexperience and injuries that have made the 2023 season a challenging one.

“A lot of young guys, battling injuries; again everybody battles injuries,” he said. “We’ve had three guys out since the fifth game of the season then we get one injured today (outfielder Luke Williams was removed from the game after being hit in the batting helmet by a pitch in the third inning).

“So we just have to try to deal with what we’ve been dealt and go on,” the head coach added. “Hopefully, we can start playing well these last few weeks and get hot at the right time and see what happens.”

Owasso did not waste any time to see what could happen against Santa Fe (13-14), jumping on Wolves starting pitcher Savion Sims from the get-go.

The Rams quickly loaded the bases with nobody out in their first at bat via walks to Jackson Farrell and Williams while Cooper Auschwitz was hit by a Sims pitch.

Bodie Amberson then drew a walk to force in Owasso’s first run. Two more runs came across in the inning on sacrifice flies by Cooper Harrel and Floyd and the rout was on.

Owasso’s three first-inning runs came without the benefit of a hit with the Rams chasing Sims from the game after he faced only five batters.

Carter Miller got the Rams’ first hit with a triple to right center field in the second and then trotted home on a wild pitch from reliever Isaac Evans, the second Wolves hurler, to make it 3-0.

The Rams put the game away with a five-run explosion in the third.

Floyd had the big hit in the inning, lining a bases-loaded double to left field to drive home two runs.

“We all talked to each other and said we just got to figure it out; it’s getting close to the end of the season,” Floyd said about the Rams addressing their offensive output. “We all have been getting in the cages, getting our hacks in. That work paid off today.”

Grady Mercer also picked up an RBI in the big third inning with a bases-loaded walk and Miller knocked in a run with a fielder’s choice.

Owasso ended its scoring with an unearned run in the fourth inning with the assistance of Floyd’s second hit of the game.

“We talked about how, if we get guys on base, we have to score them because we left a lot of people (stranded) in the Jenks game—that cost us the game,” the Rams second baseman said in referring to his team’s 6-1 home loss to the Trojans on Tuesday night.

“So, today we just worked on cashing those guys in.”

Buoyed by the offensive run support, righthanders Sanford and Sobolnik cruised in their outings.

Sanford started and allowed two hits with three strikeouts and no walks over three innings. Sobolnik went the final two innings, permitting three hits while fanning four and allowing three walks.

“Sobolnik has been mainly on JV this year and that was his second (varsity) time to pitch,” Turner said. “Sanford has signed with ORU (Oral Roberts University). That’s a big shot in the arm. So, it will be good for us.”

OWASSO 10, EDMOND SANTA FE 0

Santa Fe 000 00 —0 5 3

Owasso 315 1x —10 4 0

Sims, Evans (1), Meyer (3), Dial (4) and Tewell. Sanford, Sobolik (4) and Amberson. W: Sanford. L: Sims. T: 1:45.

Photos: Owasso baseball beats Edmond Santa Fe 10-0 Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe