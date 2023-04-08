OWASSO — A late rally came up just short for Owasso in a 5-4 loss against Ozark (Missouri) in the Nike Pro-Nine Festival on Saturday afternoon at Stigall Field.

It was still a good week overall for the Rams (15-9). They had two run-rule victories in district play over Southmoore, 12-2 at home Monday and 14-3 on the road Tuesday.

Owasso also picked up a pair of wins in the festival on Thursday, 6-3 over Kickapoo, Missouri, and 2-1 against Tuttle, respectively.

The Rams are currently 7-1 in District 6A-3 play and in a three-way tie for first place with Broken Arrow and Jenks.

Owasso visits Jenks at 5 p.m. Monday and returns home to complete the district series at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Rams trailed the Tigers 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but finally put up a crooked number in that frame.

Owasso added another run in the sixth inning and then made things very interesting in the seventh. Jackson Farrell led off the frame with a single up the middle.

Ozark got a flyout and then Jayce Wiedmeier, a pinch-runner for Farrell, was forced at second base on a Luke Williams fielder’s choice.

Dylan Gardner followed with a hit down the left-field line that eluded a diving Brock Dodd, resulting in a triple that plated Williams.

Cooper Harrel and Cooper Auschwitz then reached safely on a four-pitch walk and hit batsman, respectively, to fill the bases.

Gardner scored on Grady Mercer’s infield single to cut the deficit to 5-4. Gage Depee, however, was able to induce a flyout and the Tigers hung on.

Mercer finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Gardner was also 2-for-4 with one RBI, and scored twice. Farrell was 2-for-3 and drew a walk.

Tyler Sobolik pitched a strong 2 1/3 innings of relief for the Rams. He retired all seven batters he faced and struck out a pair.

Mercer doubled into the right-field corner to start the fifth inning. He moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored after a pinch-hit single to left field from Bodie Amberson.

Gardner opened the sixth inning with a base hit to right field. He eventually came home on a Mercer RBI fielder’s choice.

The Rams then had a chance in the final frame, thanks in large part to Sobolik’s mound work, but came up one run short.

“We played bad enough to lose today and played good enough to win,” said Owasso head coach Larry Turner. “We’re very inexperienced and dealing with injuries. Two of the three pitchers today had never thrown a varsity pitch. The other had thrown just one inning.”

OZARK 5, OWASSO 4

Ozark 003 110 0 — 5 7 1

Owasso 000 011 2 — 4 9 3

Bauer, Depee (6) and Buvid; Christenberry, Lockhart (5), Sobolik (5) and Figueroa. W: Bauer. L: Christenberry.