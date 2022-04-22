Owasso rallies from early deficit, outslugs Union

OWASSO -- A strong south wind at Stigall Field often results in an offensive explosion.

That was the case Friday night as Owasso downed Union 17-9 in a six-inning run-rule.

The Rams (23-7) fell into an early 5-0 hole, but used a trio of home runs to battle back. Jackson Smith and Solo Skalnik both hit three-run homers while Branden Floyd had a two-run shot.

"I was proud of how the guys responded," said Owasso coach Larry Turner. "They kept fighting and got some timely hits. Hopefully we can start to get hot again and get everyone healthy."

The biggest play of the game likely came with the score tied at 9-9 and one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Owasso had the bases loaded, but Union reliever Braden Ross induced a grounder right back to the mound.

Ross got the lead runner at the plate but an error on the throw to first base allowed two runners to score. Floyd followed with his homer over the left-field fence for a 13-9 lead.

Brennan Phillips led off the sixth with a double to left. Smith walked and Skalnik followed with his long ball, also over the left-field fence.

Floyd walked with one out, moved to second base on a wild pitch and then came home when Zach Burnes doubled to the gap in left-center to end the game.

It was a wild first inning. The Redhawks (20-10) scored five runs in the top half and the Rams responded with six in the bottom half.

Parker Patterson's two-RBI double to the gap in right-center and a two-run homer from Brody Briggs over the fence in center were the biggest blows in the first for Union.

Noah Smallwood walked to start the bottom half of the first. Phillips then singled to right and Smith followed with a bomb over the center field fence.

The other runs in the bottom half of the first came on Baylor Corbin's two-RBI single to right and a Smallwood sacrifice fly to center field.

The Redhawks went back in front with two runs in the top of the second inning and then put two more on the board in the fourth.

Jadyn McNealy scored one of those runs after a passed ball in the fourth, but he was injured on the play and did not return.

The Rams got one run in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Smith walked to start the frame and eventually scored on a Floyd fielder's choice.

Owasso got to the 9-9 tie on an RBI double down the right-field line from Phillips and a bases-loaded walk to Skalnik, who finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Phillips also had three hits.

OWASSO 17, UNION 9

Union;520;200;--;9;7;2

Owasso;600;164;--;17;14;0

Keller, Ross (5), Mueller (6) and Briggs. Lovell, Flanary (2), Davis (5) and Corbin. W: Davis. L: Keller. HR: Union: Briggs; Owasso: Smith, Floyd, Skalnik.