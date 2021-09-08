OSSAA approves esports gaming as new championship activity

Oklahoma entered the interscholastic esports gaming era Wednesday, but not every current administrator of the activity is enamored with a contract before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

The OSSAA’s board of directors voted 14-0 to make esports a championship activity. The fall semester will be used as an exhibition season, and the first officially sanctioned state titles would be decided in the spring of 2022, OSSAA staff member Amy Cassell said.

“I think it’s great for kids. I think esports has a way of dynamically engaging the kids in a way that other activities are not engaging,” said Todd Borland, executive director of information technology for the Union Public Schools and commissioner of the Oklahoma Esports League, which has about 40 member schools and has been staging championships for about three years.

“The more exposure to esports, I think, is great for students. So the concept, I think, is great. But I’m not a big fan of charging schools and charging students to play,” Borland said. "That's not the way we've been doing it."

Under a three-year contract that the OSSAA plans to sign with PlayVS, an online gaming platform partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations, cost of competition would be $64 per student for each academic year.