OBCA All-State baseball teams have heavy Tulsa-area flavor

Jenks’ Brooks Fowler and Holland Hall’s Wallace Clark were among 84 senior baseball players chosen Thursday by the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association to play in the All-State baseball games.

The games are set for Sunday, June 6, in Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

The game involving players from middle-sized schools (4A-3A) will start at 1 p.m., followed by the large-school game (6A-5A) at 4 p.m. and small-school game (2A-A-B) at 7 p.m.

Fowler and Clark, both pitcher/shortstops, helped lead their teams to the Class 6A and Class 3A state championships last weekend.

The East teams have a heavy Tulsa-area influence.

Fowler is joined on the Large East squad by Owasso shortstop Brody Green and Bixby first baseman Blake Nichols and outfielder Blake Williams, whose teams also advanced to the 6A state tournament last weekend.

Large East

Catchers: Logan Vaughan, Coweta; Jackson Young, Stillwater

Infielders: Brooks Miller, Pryor; Brody Green, Owasso; Conner Duncan, Collinsville

First baseman: Blake Nichols, Bixby