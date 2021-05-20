 Skip to main content
OBCA All-State baseball teams have heavy Tulsa-area flavor
High school baseball

OBCA All-State baseball teams have heavy Tulsa-area flavor

  • Updated
Jenks’ Brooks Fowler and Holland Hall’s Wallace Clark were among 84 senior baseball players chosen Thursday by the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association to play in the All-State baseball games.

The games are set for Sunday, June 6, in Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

The game involving players from middle-sized schools (4A-3A) will start at 1 p.m., followed by the large-school game (6A-5A) at 4 p.m. and small-school game (2A-A-B) at 7 p.m.

Fowler and Clark, both pitcher/shortstops, helped lead their teams to the Class 6A and Class 3A state championships last weekend.

The East teams have a heavy Tulsa-area influence.

Fowler is joined on the Large East squad by Owasso shortstop Brody Green and Bixby first baseman Blake Nichols and outfielder Blake Williams, whose teams also advanced to the 6A state tournament last weekend.

Large East

Catchers: Logan Vaughan, Coweta; Jackson Young, Stillwater

Infielders: Brooks Miller, Pryor; Brody Green, Owasso; Conner Duncan, Collinsville

First baseman: Blake Nichols, Bixby

Outfielders: Blake Williams, Bixby; Grant Jones, Coweta; Cameron Talburt, Bishop Kelley

Pitchers: Dax Sharp, Pryor; Brooks Fowler, Jenks; Jakob Hall, Bartlesville

Designated Hitter: Brooks Sherl, Claremore

Utility: Evan Casey, Sapulpa

Coaches: Justin Timmerman, Jenks; Kevin Paxson, Shawnee

Middle East

Catchers: Devin Qualls, Lincoln Christian; Nick Hughes, Vian

Infielders: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall; Jaren Keith, Verdigris; Colton Ayres, Kellyville

First baseman: Braden Riggs, Spiro

Outfielders: Zac Carroll, Ada; Larry Edwards, Metro Christian; Holden Yoder, Adair

Pitchers: Chance Condit, Adair; Camden Gipson, Victory Christian; Parker Presley, Byng

Designated Hitter: Seth Brecheen, Byng

Utility: Jagger Dill, Poteau

Coach: Andy Perdue, Poteau

Small East

Catchers: Tanner Graves, Roff; Jodie Caston, Rattan

Infielders: Ike Shirey, Dale; Austin Place, Red Oak; Chase Corbin, Silo

First baseman: Carson Hunt, Dale

Outfielders: Shawn Maxwell, Dewar; Trayson Miller, Roff; Cal Birchfield, Rattan

Pitchers: Matt Holzhammer, Wister; Dalton Patten, Red Oak; Will Farr, Silo

Designated Hitter: Baylen White, Varnum

Utility: Martel Davis, Varnum

Coach: Trey Booth, Red Oak

Large West

Catchers: Houston Russell, Carl Albert; Carson Lee, Yukon

Infielders: Carson Benge, Yukon; Cayden Brumbaugh, Edmond Santa Fe; Kade Goeke, Enid

First baseman: Jack Hill, Deer Creek

Outfielders: Kaden Parker, Mustang; Tony Puccino, Lawton Mac; Tate Wilkins, Duncan

Pitchers: Braeden Jones, Mustang; Hunter Jones, Norman North; Kaden Wickersham, Southmoore

Designated Hitter: Ty Hammack, Deer Creek

Utility: Lake Strickland, Carl Albert

Coaches: Joe Patterson, Mustang; Joe Moore, Mustang

Middle West

Catchers: Ian Daugherty, Kingfisher; Cash Jay, Kingfisher

Infielders: Jonah Mahen, Crossings Christian; Tye Tucker, Jones; Gunnar Gaunt, Weatherford

First baseman: Payton Tolle, Bethany

Outfielders: Bode Brooks, Tuttle; Gray Adams, Bethany; Gavin Peery, Lone Grove

Pitchers: Jackson Jobe, Heritage Hall; Emanuel Jeter, Tuttle; Kort McCurtain, Lone Grove

Designated Hitter: Nate Herchock, Marlow

Utility: Ryan Stout, Oklahoma Christian School

Coaches: Jim Drummond, Bethany; Todd Gaunt, Weatherford

Small West

Catchers: Chase McCracken, Vici; Cale Schroder, Vici

Infielders: Tyson Eastwood, Fort Cobb-Broxton; Drake Kerr, Vici; Jonathon Clark, Christian Heritage

First baseman: Lane Behymer, Christian Heritage

Outfielders: Keenan Smith, Canute; Jacob Tison, Navajo; Nathaniel Broughna, Cashion

Pitchers: Kelln Henderson, Canute; Kyler Denton, Fort Cobb-Broxton; Kaleb Melvin, Calumet

Designated Hitter: Ethan Louthan, Seiling

Utility: Braden Longpine, Drummond

Coaches: JW Gillett, Cashion; Dale Bellamy, Fort Cobb-Broxton

+1 
Jenks baseball player Brooks Fowler

Fowler
+1 
Wallace Clark

Clark

 Barry Lewis

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

