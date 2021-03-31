No foolin', Owasso left-hander Brennan Phillips has been on fire

Phillips said his favorite pitch is a cutter he can throw in the low 80s that runs in on the fists of right-handed hitters.

He hit the ground running March 1, allowing just two hits and outdueling Jenks standout and Oklahoma State signee Brooks Fowler, 3-0.

Phillips accounted for all but one out with strikeouts in the seven-inning game. The other out came on a ground ball to third. The Trojans managed four batted balls. The other three went for two hits and a dropped pop fly. Only two reached the outfield.

“I had no idea I had that many strikeouts,” Phillips said. “When they first told me, I didn’t believe it. It didn’t sink in until I got home that night.”

Turner remembers the first time he saw Phillips.

The pitcher was in the third grade when he showed up for a Rams camp.

“He was so advanced over the other kids his age that you thought if he would continue to improve, he had a chance to be really good — and he certainly has,” Turner said.