Meet the finalists for All-World baseball player of the year, All-World teams and honorable mention

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Wallace Clark
Holland Hall, Sr., shortstop/pitcher
Four-year starter capped a brilliant senior year by pitching Dutch to their first state baseball title. Also quarterbacked the school’s first state football title last fall, accounting for 44 TDs. Scattered seven hits and struck out five in an 11-0 win over Adair in the Class 3A final in Shawnee last month. Went 6-1 with a 1.12 ERA as a senior, used mostly in relief until the final weeks. Also started at shortstop, batting .439 with five home runs and 53 RBIs. Hit safely in 33 of the team’s 42 games. Signed to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma.
Brooks Fowler
Jenks, Sr., pitcher/shortstop
Steady, steady veteran helped Trojans overcome a fourth-place district finish to win the school’s first baseball title in 19 years. Pitched a two-hitter against Edmond Santa Fe in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. Belted belted dramatic, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of the come-from-behind win over Mustang in the championship game. Led Trojans in hitting (.378), RBIs (31) and runs (38) and was 8-1 on the mound. Won eight of his final 10 starts after losing to Owasso 2-0 on opening day. Signed with Oral Roberts University.
Brennan Phillips
Owasso, Jr., pitcher/outfielder
Virtually unhittable left-hander used pinpoint control and an array of curves, sliders and fastballs to baffle hitters all season. Struck out 144 in 63 innings (2.3 per inning!!) and allowed only seven earned runs, leading Rams to a 33-5 record and a 6A semifinal finish. Struck out 20 in a win over Jenks and allowed only one hit with 13 Ks in a premier matchup with Oklahoma State University signee Carson Benge in the first round of the state tournament. Fanned 15 in his only loss, 5-2 to Union on March 22. Committed to OSU.
Coach of the Year
Justin Timmerman * Jenks
A 1993 Skiatook High graduate, Timmerman was an Oral Roberts University assistant in 2001-03, later head coach at Globe Institute of Technology in Manhattan, N.Y., and has helmed high school programs from Chouteau to Boca Raton, Florida. “As a younger man, I was chasing the dream of being a Division I head coach,” he said. “Today, the relationships with my (assistants) and players mean more to me.” A more settled Timmerman found something to live for in his first full Jenks season. A group of determined Trojans kept taking one step at a time until they had gone all the way to the Class 6A state title. “There was no magic pill,” Timmerman said. “These guys bought in and kept finding ways to win. It was a special season. They’ll be remembered around here for a long time.”
ALL-WORLD BASEBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Pos.;Player, School (Classification);Grade;Avg.;HR;RBI
1B; Blake Nichols, Bixby (6A);Sr.;.427;5;44
2B: Brooks Sherl, Claremore (5A);.Sr.;.450;4;33
SS: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall (3A);Sr.;.439;5;53
3B: Brooks Miller, Pryor (5A);Sr.;.470;6;51
OF: Grant Jones, Coweta (5A);Sr.;.444;0;26
OF: Cameron Talburt, Bishop Kelley (5A);Sr.;.381;4;30
OF; Holden Yoder, Adair (3A);Sr.;.576;11;43
C; Logan Vaughan, Coweta (5A);Sr.;.419;3;41
Util: Jackson Holliday, Stillwater (6A);Jr.;.500;6;50
Util; Jax Ryan, Verdigris (4A);So.;.468;4;49
DH; Devin Qualls, Lincoln Christian (3A);Sr.;.372;11;57
Pitchers
Player, School (Classification);Grade;W-L;ERA
Nick Choquette, Cascia Hall (3A);Sr.;8-0;1.50
Jackson Farrell, Owasso (6A);Fr.;9-2;0.32
Brooks Fowler, Jenks (6A);Sr.;8-1;1.36
Brennan Phillips, Owasso (6A);Jr.;9-1;0.89
Weston Rouse, Fort Gibson (4A);So.;9-1;0.91
SECOND TEAM
Pos.;Player, School (Classification);Grade;Avg.;HR;RBI
1B; Reid Williams, Bishop Kelley (5A);.397;5;29
2B: Colton Ayres, Kellyville (3A);.465);2;36
SS: Brody Green, Owasso (6A);Sr.;.385;6;26
3B: Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall (3A);Sr.;.439;2;26
OF: Larry Edwards, Metro Christian (3A);Sr.;.471;6;31
OF: Solo Skalnik, Owasso (6A);Jr.;.418;4;31
OF: Blake Williams, Bixby (6A);Sr.;.357;8;37
C; Sutton Spradlin, Berryhill (4A);12;.412;4;29
DH: Max Brown, Lincoln Christian (3A);Jr.;.437;10;45
Util: Connor Duncan, Colllinsville (5A);Sr.;.464;2;37
Util: Camden Gipson, Victory Christian (3A);Sr.;.484;5;47
Pitchers
Player, School (Classification);Grade;W-L;ERA
Clay Armour, Bishop Kelley (5A);Sr.;6-2;2.44
Chance Condit, Adair (3A);Sr.;10-1;0.97
TJ King, Union (6A);So.;7-3;1.92
Shawn Maxwell, Dewar (A);Sr.;7-2;2.13
Dax Sharp, Pryor (5A);Sr.;7-3;2.27
HONORABLE MENTION
Adair: Lane Jackson, Sr. (.395); Garrett Long, SS, Sr. (.424); BJ Mizulo, P, Sr. (5-3); Nate Ratcliff, P, Jr. (6-2).
Bartlesville: Jakob Hall, P/SS, Sr. (5-3, 0.56); William Parsley, P/OF, Sr. (7-1, 1.22); Braeden Winters, IF/DH, Sr. (.318);
Beggs: Dawson Barrett, P/IF, Sr. (7-4, 1.45); Jameson Ross, P/SS, Jr. (6-3, 1.42);
Berryhill: Kolby Johnson, P, Sr. (7-2, 2.30); Zak Garrison, SS, Sr. (.339); Caleb Peek, P, So. (6-3, 3.30).
Bishop Kelley: Andrew Talburt, P/2B, Jr. (.333); Devyn Trujillo, RF, Jr. (.342).
Bixby: Ricardo Hernandez, P/IF, Jr. (3-2, 2.10); Barrick Leu, SS, Jr. (.312); Cooper Moore, C/INF, So. (.427).
B.T. Washington: AJ Carey, P, Sr. (3-3, 6.80); Joe Ijams, SS, Jr., (.261); Brogan Williams, P, Sr. (0-5, 3.00).
Bristow: Lane Bledsoe, P, So. (4-3, 1.60); Cord Dobrinski, Util, Jr. (.295); Ben Montgomery, OF, Sr. (.312); Sutton Titsworth, IF, Jr. (.354);
Broken Arrow: Kolby Alexander, P, Sr. (1-0, 1.52); Grayson Childers, 3B, So. (.400); Danny Green, SS, 1B (.354); Jaxon Gregory, 1B, So. (.402); Landon Flusche, P, Sr. (4-1, 2.02); Kai Fowler, P, Sr. (5-2, 3.40); Kade Matthews, OF, Sr. (.313); Arturo Ochoa, P, Sr. (3-1, 3.50).
Cascia Hall: Cooper Mullen, P, Sr. (4-1, 2.90); Jack Duncan, C, Sr. (.345); Bryce Frazier, P, Jr. (4-2, 2.16); Cooper Lai, Util, So. (.426); Jack Nilson, 2B, Sr. (.400); Dylan Wilson, 1B/P (.438).
Claremore: Ethan Grimett, 3B/P, Jr. (.404); Gannon Sherl, OF, So. (.393); Noah Smallwood, SS, Jr. (.348).
Cleveland: Kyler Kauk, P/SS, Jr. (.440); Jace Reed, LF, Jr. (.405); Harlen Roberts, P, Jr. (8-2, 2.78); Wyatt Sammons, 3B/P, Fr. (.341).
Collinsville: Hayden Barnes, OF, Sr. (.413); Cage Edgmon, OF, Jr. (.467); Braden Keith, 3B, Jr. (.418); John Masingale, 2B, Sr. (.427); Hunter Sills, P, Sr. (6-1, 1.85); Baylor Weathers, 1B, Sr. (.375); Tucker Whitekiller, DH, Sr. (.400).
Coweta: Connor Barnett, P/Util, Fr. (.352); Gunnar McCollough, P, Sr. (8-2, 1.75), Kooper McCoy, 1B, Sr. (.415); Landon Ray, OF/P, Sr. (.313); Cash Singleton, P/OF, Sr. (.340); Liam Taylor, P/IF, So. (.373); Kade Williams, 1B, Jr. (.322).
Cushing: Gunner Evans, C, Sr. (.430).
Dewar: Thomas Brownfield, P/SS (7-2, 3.34); Micah Cloud, 1B/P, Sr. (.444); Joey Fowler, CF, Sr. (.427); Brett Hays, SS, Sr. (.450); Garrett Loyd, C, Jr. (.360); Baylor Selby, 3B/P, Sr. (.346).
Edison: Oliver Falvey, 1B, Jr. (.340); Braydon Hutchings, 1B, Sr. (.422); Michael Merrill, CF, Jr. (.306); Sam Slagle, 2B, So. (.360).
Fort Gibson: Grant Edwards, P/IF, Sr. (9-1, 1.58); Wyatt Pierce, P/OF, Fr. (.366).
Hilldale: Kielton Siedlik, P, Jr. (9-2, 2.08); Evan Smith, SS, Jr. (.393).
Holland Hall: Jude Christian, 3B, Sr. (.360); Kendyn Fredieu, OF, Jr. (.419); Marc Gouldsby, OF, Sr. (.540); Josh Holt, P, Jr. (7-1, 2.34); Tate Riley, P, Sr. (5-0, 3.90).
Jenks: Parker Casselberry, 3B/P, Sr. (6-0, 1.07); Dylan Hammond, C, Sr. (.264); Jack James, P, Jr. (5-3, 2.57); Blake Osmond, P, Jr. (6-0, 1.28); Tanner Primeaux, DH, Fr. (.333); Wyatt Sharrock, Jenks, Sr. (.250); Logan Tibbett, C/DH, Soph. (.317); Ty Walls, OF, So. (.254).
Kellyville: Caydence Billingsly, P, Sr. (6-2, 2.20); Andy Jones, 1B, Sr. (.329); Kenny Moseby, SS, Jr. (.300); Clayton Wallace, P, Sr. (6-1, 1.60); Landen Volner, C, Jr. (.347).
Lincoln Christian: Chase Hudson, 3B/P, Sr. (.418); Alex Newell, OF, senior (.400).
Locust Grove: Brandon Adams, 1B, Sr. (.457); Payton Dean, P, Sr. (2-6, 6.41); Maddie Smith, OF, Sr. (.333).
Mannford: Hunter Howard, C/P, So. (.308); Ryan Howard, P/Util, So. (.312); Levi Mobley, SS/P (3-2, 5.79).
Memorial: Riley Rogers, CF, So. (.538).
Oktaha: Jakob Blackwell, P, Jr. (9-2, 0.73); Tucker Christian, C, Jr. (.377)
Oologah: JoJo Griswold, C, So. (.346); Devin Holmes, Sr., P/1B, Sr. (6-2, 1.87); AJ Streater, P/CF, So. (.367).
Owasso: Braden Blundell, DH, Sr. (.372); David Dean, P, Sr. (4-1, 0.68); Mason Pennington, Sr.; 3B (.343); Jackson Smith, 1B, Jr. (.415).
Perkins-Tryon: Tanner Dawes, C, So. (.367); Gus Harper, OF, Jr. (.370); Jake Poteet, P, Sr. (3-1, 3.79); Teagan Shepard, 3B, Sr. (.293).
Preston: Cooper Ausbrooks, P, So. (6-1, 186); Easton Shaw, C/P, Fr. (7-2, 2.94).
Pryor: Bobby Belew, OF, Jr. (.373); Si Collins, 1B, So. (.373); Dylan Hibbard, P, Sr. (7-2, 1.78); Josh Gore, OF, Jr. (.457); Ben Ward, DH, Sr. (.313); Bryce Ward, Pryor, Jr. (9-1, 1.88).
Regent Prep: Grant Benjamin, 3B, Sr. (.367); Will Gilbreath, OF, Sr. (.300); Seth Streeter, OF/P, Sr. (.373); Parker Whittle, P/1B/3B, Sr. (.459); Will Goodwin, SS, So. (.524); Cole Wiseman, P, Sr. (5-2, 3.24).
Rejoice Christian: Hudson Campbell, CF/P, Sr. (.405); Grady James, SS, Sr. (.385); Camden Ryan, Util/P, Fr. (.329); Stockton Ryan, 3B/1B, Jr. (.484).
Sand Springs: Keaton Campbell, SS, Jr., .299; Ty Pennington, 1B, Jr. (.368); Brycen Peterman, P/OF, Sr. (2-2, 3.11); Cason Savage, OF, Sr. (.307); Jabe Schlehuber, P, So. (6-1, 3.35).
Sapulpa: Kaiden Ashton, OF, Jr. (.429); Jack Blevins, IF/P, Fr. (.289); Evan Casey, Utility, Sr. (.434); Josh Holt, 1B, Sr. (.368); Garrett Richards,SS/P, So. (.376).
Sequoyah Claremore: Trey Burks, C, Sr. (.368).
Sperry: Eli Benham, OF, Sr. (.409); Easton Guest, C/P, Jr. (.370); Britton Kirkendoll, 1B, Jr. (.368); Dylan Whiteley, SS, Jr. (.355).
Stillwater: Louie Coca, IF, Sr. (.400); Owen Coil, IF, Fr. (.372); Gage Gundy, DH, So. (.413); Jaden Riley, CF, Sr.; Brennan Thompson, OF, Sr. (.396); Jackson Young, C, Sr. (.373).
Tahlequah: Brody Bouher, OF/1B, Sr. (.425); Tanner Christian, SS/2B, Sr. (.448).
Union: Brody Briggs, C, So. (.273); Canyon Keller, P, Jr. (5-1, 1.81); Jadyn McNealy, SS, Jr. (.400); Avery Ortiz, 3B, So. (.370); Grayson Tempest, CF, Jr. (.357).
Verdigris: Evan Anderson, C, Jr. (.354); Cody Bressie, P/1B, Jr. (7-0, 1.24); Logan Hall, Util, Jr. (.336); Jaren Keith, 2B, Sr. (.402); Reese Roller, 3B, soph. (.306); Luke Zaferes, LF, So. (.340).
Victory Christian: Trevor Teel, OF, Sr. (.253).
Wagoner: Toby Campbell, P, Sr. (3-2, 2.10); Bristo Love, 2B/SS, Sr. (.385); Darius McNack, 1B, Sr. (.400); Chase Nanni, P/3B, Sr. (4-3, 0.72); Gabe Rodriguez, OF, Sr. (.398); Trey Wood, P/SS, So. (3-3, 3.10).
Previous winners
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
2019: Bryce Osmond, Jenks
2018: Ryan Gendron, Bishop Kelley
2017: Brett Standlee, Jenks
2016: Peyton Battenfield, Verdigris
2015: Trevor McCutchin, Owasso
2014: Bryce Carter, Cascia Hall
2013: Austin O’Brien, Owasso
2012: Jarrard Poteete, Hilldale
2011: Dylan Bundy, Owasso
2010: Wade Ambrose, Union
2009: Austin Kirk, Owasso
2008: Bobby Bundy, Sperry; and Mark Ginther, Jenks
2007: Pete Kozma, Owasso
2006: Jeff Scardino, Bishop Kelley
2005: Brad Glenn, Union
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
2017: Award combined with player of the year.
2016: Gabe Rodery, Verdigris
2015: Josh Limes, Bishop Kelley
2014: Carson LaRue, Dewey
2013: Zach Jackson, Berryhill
2012: Jacob Evans, Broken Arrow
2011: Archie Bradley, Broken Arrow
2010: Dylan Bundy, Owasso
2009: Dylan Bundy, Sperry
2008: Brian Flynn, Owasso
2007: Dean Green, Berryhill
2006: Chris Armstrong, Owasso
2005: Brett Bollman, Claremore
COACH OF THE YEAR
2019: Gerald Osborne, Pryor
2018: Brian Begnel, Bishop Kelley; and Shawn Newkirk, Union
2017: Pat Foster, Metro Christian
2016: Darron Replogle, NOAH
2015: Larry Turner, Owasso
2014: Brian Keith, Verdigris
2013: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; and Larry Turner, Owasso
2012: Brian Keith, Verdigris
2011: Shannon Dobson, Broken Arrow
2010: John Potocnik, B.T. Washington
2009: Bill Fisher, Sperry
2008: Pete Sangirardi, Bixby
2007: Larry Turner, Owasso
2006: Bill Fisher, Sperry
2005: John Potocnik, Booker T. Washington
How the team was chosen
Nomination forms were mailed to coaches within the All-World area and all players (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were considered. The All-World area is represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also includes schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.