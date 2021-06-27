 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet the finalists for All-World baseball player of the year, All-World teams and honorable mention
0 Comments
top story

Meet the finalists for All-World baseball player of the year, All-World teams and honorable mention

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Finalists for 2021 All-World boys baseball player of the year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is June 29 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For more information or to buy tickets, visit AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Wallace Clark

Holland Hall, Sr., shortstop/pitcher

Four-year starter capped a brilliant senior year by pitching Dutch to their first state baseball title. Also quarterbacked the school’s first state football title last fall, accounting for 44 TDs. Scattered seven hits and struck out five in an 11-0 win over Adair in the Class 3A final in Shawnee last month. Went 6-1 with a 1.12 ERA as a senior, used mostly in relief until the final weeks. Also started at shortstop, batting .439 with five home runs and 53 RBIs. Hit safely in 33 of the team’s 42 games. Signed to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma.

Brooks Fowler

Jenks, Sr., pitcher/shortstop

Steady, steady veteran helped Trojans overcome a fourth-place district finish to win the school’s first baseball title in 19 years. Pitched a two-hitter against Edmond Santa Fe in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. Belted belted dramatic, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of the come-from-behind win over Mustang in the championship game. Led Trojans in hitting (.378), RBIs (31) and runs (38) and was 8-1 on the mound. Won eight of his final 10 starts after losing to Owasso 2-0 on opening day. Signed with Oral Roberts University.

Brennan Phillips

Owasso, Jr., pitcher/outfielder

Virtually unhittable left-hander used pinpoint control and an array of curves, sliders and fastballs to baffle hitters all season. Struck out 144 in 63 innings (2.3 per inning!!) and allowed only seven earned runs, leading Rams to a 33-5 record and a 6A semifinal finish. Struck out 20 in a win over Jenks and allowed only one hit with 13 Ks in a premier matchup with Oklahoma State University signee Carson Benge in the first round of the state tournament. Fanned 15 in his only loss, 5-2 to Union on March 22. Committed to OSU.

Coach of the Year

Justin Timmerman * Jenks

A 1993 Skiatook High graduate, Timmerman was an Oral Roberts University assistant in 2001-03, later head coach at Globe Institute of Technology in Manhattan, N.Y., and has helmed high school programs from Chouteau to Boca Raton, Florida. “As a younger man, I was chasing the dream of being a Division I head coach,” he said. “Today, the relationships with my (assistants) and players mean more to me.” A more settled Timmerman found something to live for in his first full Jenks season. A group of determined Trojans kept taking one step at a time until they had gone all the way to the Class 6A state title. “There was no magic pill,” Timmerman said. “These guys bought in and kept finding ways to win. It was a special season. They’ll be remembered around here for a long time.”

ALL-WORLD BASEBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Pos.;Player, School (Classification);Grade;Avg.;HR;RBI

1B; Blake Nichols, Bixby (6A);Sr.;.427;5;44

2B: Brooks Sherl, Claremore (5A);.Sr.;.450;4;33

SS: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall (3A);Sr.;.439;5;53

3B: Brooks Miller, Pryor (5A);Sr.;.470;6;51

OF: Grant Jones, Coweta (5A);Sr.;.444;0;26

OF: Cameron Talburt, Bishop Kelley (5A);Sr.;.381;4;30

OF; Holden Yoder, Adair (3A);Sr.;.576;11;43

C; Logan Vaughan, Coweta (5A);Sr.;.419;3;41

Util: Jackson Holliday, Stillwater (6A);Jr.;.500;6;50

Util; Jax Ryan, Verdigris (4A);So.;.468;4;49

DH; Devin Qualls, Lincoln Christian (3A);Sr.;.372;11;57

Pitchers

Player, School (Classification);Grade;W-L;ERA

Nick Choquette, Cascia Hall (3A);Sr.;8-0;1.50

Jackson Farrell, Owasso (6A);Fr.;9-2;0.32

Brooks Fowler, Jenks (6A);Sr.;8-1;1.36

Brennan Phillips, Owasso (6A);Jr.;9-1;0.89

Weston Rouse, Fort Gibson (4A);So.;9-1;0.91

SECOND TEAM

Pos.;Player, School (Classification);Grade;Avg.;HR;RBI

1B; Reid Williams, Bishop Kelley (5A);.397;5;29

2B: Colton Ayres, Kellyville (3A);.465);2;36

SS: Brody Green, Owasso (6A);Sr.;.385;6;26

3B: Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall (3A);Sr.;.439;2;26

OF: Larry Edwards, Metro Christian (3A);Sr.;.471;6;31

OF: Solo Skalnik, Owasso (6A);Jr.;.418;4;31

OF: Blake Williams, Bixby (6A);Sr.;.357;8;37

C; Sutton Spradlin, Berryhill (4A);12;.412;4;29

DH: Max Brown, Lincoln Christian (3A);Jr.;.437;10;45

Util: Connor Duncan, Colllinsville (5A);Sr.;.464;2;37

Util: Camden Gipson, Victory Christian (3A);Sr.;.484;5;47

Pitchers

Player, School (Classification);Grade;W-L;ERA

Clay Armour, Bishop Kelley (5A);Sr.;6-2;2.44

Chance Condit, Adair (3A);Sr.;10-1;0.97

TJ King, Union (6A);So.;7-3;1.92

Shawn Maxwell, Dewar (A);Sr.;7-2;2.13

Dax Sharp, Pryor (5A);Sr.;7-3;2.27

HONORABLE MENTION

Adair: Lane Jackson, Sr. (.395); Garrett Long, SS, Sr. (.424); BJ Mizulo, P, Sr. (5-3); Nate Ratcliff, P, Jr. (6-2).

Bartlesville: Jakob Hall, P/SS, Sr. (5-3, 0.56); William Parsley, P/OF, Sr. (7-1, 1.22); Braeden Winters, IF/DH, Sr. (.318);

Beggs: Dawson Barrett, P/IF, Sr. (7-4, 1.45); Jameson Ross, P/SS, Jr. (6-3, 1.42);

Berryhill: Kolby Johnson, P, Sr. (7-2, 2.30); Zak Garrison, SS, Sr. (.339); Caleb Peek, P, So. (6-3, 3.30).

Bishop Kelley: Andrew Talburt, P/2B, Jr. (.333); Devyn Trujillo, RF, Jr. (.342).

Bixby: Ricardo Hernandez, P/IF, Jr. (3-2, 2.10); Barrick Leu, SS, Jr. (.312); Cooper Moore, C/INF, So. (.427).

B.T. Washington: AJ Carey, P, Sr. (3-3, 6.80); Joe Ijams, SS, Jr., (.261); Brogan Williams, P, Sr. (0-5, 3.00).

Bristow: Lane Bledsoe, P, So. (4-3, 1.60); Cord Dobrinski, Util, Jr. (.295); Ben Montgomery, OF, Sr. (.312); Sutton Titsworth, IF, Jr. (.354);

Broken Arrow: Kolby Alexander, P, Sr. (1-0, 1.52); Grayson Childers, 3B, So. (.400); Danny Green, SS, 1B (.354); Jaxon Gregory, 1B, So. (.402); Landon Flusche, P, Sr. (4-1, 2.02); Kai Fowler, P, Sr. (5-2, 3.40); Kade Matthews, OF, Sr. (.313); Arturo Ochoa, P, Sr. (3-1, 3.50).

Cascia Hall: Cooper Mullen, P, Sr. (4-1, 2.90); Jack Duncan, C, Sr. (.345); Bryce Frazier, P, Jr. (4-2, 2.16); Cooper Lai, Util, So. (.426); Jack Nilson, 2B, Sr. (.400); Dylan Wilson, 1B/P (.438).

Claremore: Ethan Grimett, 3B/P, Jr. (.404); Gannon Sherl, OF, So. (.393); Noah Smallwood, SS, Jr. (.348).

Cleveland: Kyler Kauk, P/SS, Jr. (.440); Jace Reed, LF, Jr. (.405); Harlen Roberts, P, Jr. (8-2, 2.78); Wyatt Sammons, 3B/P, Fr. (.341).

Collinsville: Hayden Barnes, OF, Sr. (.413); Cage Edgmon, OF, Jr. (.467); Braden Keith, 3B, Jr. (.418); John Masingale, 2B, Sr. (.427); Hunter Sills, P, Sr. (6-1, 1.85); Baylor Weathers, 1B, Sr. (.375); Tucker Whitekiller, DH, Sr. (.400).

Coweta: Connor Barnett, P/Util, Fr. (.352); Gunnar McCollough, P, Sr. (8-2, 1.75), Kooper McCoy, 1B, Sr. (.415); Landon Ray, OF/P, Sr. (.313); Cash Singleton, P/OF, Sr. (.340); Liam Taylor, P/IF, So. (.373); Kade Williams, 1B, Jr. (.322).

Cushing: Gunner Evans, C, Sr. (.430).

Dewar: Thomas Brownfield, P/SS (7-2, 3.34); Micah Cloud, 1B/P, Sr. (.444); Joey Fowler, CF, Sr. (.427); Brett Hays, SS, Sr. (.450); Garrett Loyd, C, Jr. (.360); Baylor Selby, 3B/P, Sr. (.346).

Edison: Oliver Falvey, 1B, Jr. (.340); Braydon Hutchings, 1B, Sr. (.422); Michael Merrill, CF, Jr. (.306); Sam Slagle, 2B, So. (.360).

Fort Gibson: Grant Edwards, P/IF, Sr. (9-1, 1.58); Wyatt Pierce, P/OF, Fr. (.366).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hilldale: Kielton Siedlik, P, Jr. (9-2, 2.08); Evan Smith, SS, Jr. (.393).

Holland Hall: Jude Christian, 3B, Sr. (.360); Kendyn Fredieu, OF, Jr. (.419); Marc Gouldsby, OF, Sr. (.540); Josh Holt, P, Jr. (7-1, 2.34); Tate Riley, P, Sr. (5-0, 3.90).

Jenks: Parker Casselberry, 3B/P, Sr. (6-0, 1.07); Dylan Hammond, C, Sr. (.264); Jack James, P, Jr. (5-3, 2.57); Blake Osmond, P, Jr. (6-0, 1.28); Tanner Primeaux, DH, Fr. (.333); Wyatt Sharrock, Jenks, Sr. (.250); Logan Tibbett, C/DH, Soph. (.317); Ty Walls, OF, So. (.254).

Kellyville: Caydence Billingsly, P, Sr. (6-2, 2.20); Andy Jones, 1B, Sr. (.329); Kenny Moseby, SS, Jr. (.300); Clayton Wallace, P, Sr. (6-1, 1.60); Landen Volner, C, Jr. (.347).

Lincoln Christian: Chase Hudson, 3B/P, Sr. (.418); Alex Newell, OF, senior (.400).

Locust Grove: Brandon Adams, 1B, Sr. (.457); Payton Dean, P, Sr. (2-6, 6.41); Maddie Smith, OF, Sr. (.333).

Mannford: Hunter Howard, C/P, So. (.308); Ryan Howard, P/Util, So. (.312); Levi Mobley, SS/P (3-2, 5.79).

Memorial: Riley Rogers, CF, So. (.538).

Oktaha: Jakob Blackwell, P, Jr. (9-2, 0.73); Tucker Christian, C, Jr. (.377)

Oologah: JoJo Griswold, C, So. (.346); Devin Holmes, Sr., P/1B, Sr. (6-2, 1.87); AJ Streater, P/CF, So. (.367).

Owasso: Braden Blundell, DH, Sr. (.372); David Dean, P, Sr. (4-1, 0.68); Mason Pennington, Sr.; 3B (.343); Jackson Smith, 1B, Jr. (.415).

Perkins-Tryon: Tanner Dawes, C, So. (.367); Gus Harper, OF, Jr. (.370); Jake Poteet, P, Sr. (3-1, 3.79); Teagan Shepard, 3B, Sr. (.293).

Preston: Cooper Ausbrooks, P, So. (6-1, 186); Easton Shaw, C/P, Fr. (7-2, 2.94).

Pryor: Bobby Belew, OF, Jr. (.373); Si Collins, 1B, So. (.373); Dylan Hibbard, P, Sr. (7-2, 1.78); Josh Gore, OF, Jr. (.457); Ben Ward, DH, Sr. (.313); Bryce Ward, Pryor, Jr. (9-1, 1.88).

Regent Prep: Grant Benjamin, 3B, Sr. (.367); Will Gilbreath, OF, Sr. (.300); Seth Streeter, OF/P, Sr. (.373); Parker Whittle, P/1B/3B, Sr. (.459); Will Goodwin, SS, So. (.524); Cole Wiseman, P, Sr. (5-2, 3.24).

Rejoice Christian: Hudson Campbell, CF/P, Sr. (.405); Grady James, SS, Sr. (.385); Camden Ryan, Util/P, Fr. (.329); Stockton Ryan, 3B/1B, Jr. (.484).

Sand Springs: Keaton Campbell, SS, Jr., .299; Ty Pennington, 1B, Jr. (.368); Brycen Peterman, P/OF, Sr. (2-2, 3.11); Cason Savage, OF, Sr. (.307); Jabe Schlehuber, P, So. (6-1, 3.35).

Sapulpa: Kaiden Ashton, OF, Jr. (.429); Jack Blevins, IF/P, Fr. (.289); Evan Casey, Utility, Sr. (.434); Josh Holt, 1B, Sr. (.368); Garrett Richards,SS/P, So. (.376).

Sequoyah Claremore: Trey Burks, C, Sr. (.368).

Sperry: Eli Benham, OF, Sr. (.409); Easton Guest, C/P, Jr. (.370);  Britton Kirkendoll, 1B, Jr. (.368); Dylan Whiteley, SS, Jr. (.355).

Stillwater: Louie Coca, IF, Sr. (.400); Owen Coil, IF, Fr. (.372); Gage Gundy, DH, So. (.413); Jaden Riley, CF, Sr.; Brennan Thompson, OF, Sr. (.396); Jackson Young, C, Sr. (.373).

Tahlequah: Brody Bouher, OF/1B, Sr. (.425); Tanner Christian, SS/2B, Sr. (.448).

Union: Brody Briggs, C, So. (.273); Canyon Keller, P, Jr. (5-1, 1.81); Jadyn McNealy, SS, Jr. (.400); Avery Ortiz, 3B, So. (.370); Grayson Tempest, CF, Jr. (.357).

Verdigris: Evan Anderson, C, Jr. (.354); Cody Bressie, P/1B, Jr. (7-0, 1.24); Logan Hall, Util, Jr. (.336); Jaren Keith, 2B, Sr. (.402); Reese Roller, 3B, soph. (.306); Luke Zaferes, LF, So. (.340).

Victory Christian: Trevor Teel, OF, Sr. (.253).

Wagoner: Toby Campbell, P, Sr. (3-2, 2.10); Bristo Love, 2B/SS, Sr. (.385); Darius McNack, 1B, Sr. (.400); Chase Nanni, P/3B, Sr. (4-3, 0.72); Gabe Rodriguez, OF, Sr. (.398); Trey Wood, P/SS, So. (3-3, 3.10).

Previous winners

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

2019: Bryce Osmond, Jenks

2018: Ryan Gendron, Bishop Kelley

2017: Brett Standlee, Jenks

2016: Peyton Battenfield, Verdigris

2015: Trevor McCutchin, Owasso

2014: Bryce Carter, Cascia Hall

2013: Austin O’Brien, Owasso

2012: Jarrard Poteete, Hilldale

2011: Dylan Bundy, Owasso

2010: Wade Ambrose, Union

2009: Austin Kirk, Owasso

2008: Bobby Bundy, Sperry; and Mark Ginther, Jenks

2007: Pete Kozma, Owasso

2006: Jeff Scardino, Bishop Kelley

2005: Brad Glenn, Union

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

2017: Award combined with player of the year.

2016: Gabe Rodery, Verdigris

2015: Josh Limes, Bishop Kelley

2014: Carson LaRue, Dewey

2013: Zach Jackson, Berryhill

2012: Jacob Evans, Broken Arrow

2011: Archie Bradley, Broken Arrow

2010: Dylan Bundy, Owasso

2009: Dylan Bundy, Sperry

2008: Brian Flynn, Owasso

2007: Dean Green, Berryhill

2006: Chris Armstrong, Owasso

2005: Brett Bollman, Claremore

COACH OF THE YEAR

2019: Gerald Osborne, Pryor

2018: Brian Begnel, Bishop Kelley; and Shawn Newkirk, Union

2017: Pat Foster, Metro Christian

2016: Darron Replogle, NOAH

2015: Larry Turner, Owasso

2014: Brian Keith, Verdigris

2013: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; and Larry Turner, Owasso

2012: Brian Keith, Verdigris

2011: Shannon Dobson, Broken Arrow

2010: John Potocnik, B.T. Washington

2009: Bill Fisher, Sperry

2008: Pete Sangirardi, Bixby

2007: Larry Turner, Owasso

2006: Bill Fisher, Sperry

2005: John Potocnik, Booker T. Washington

How the team was chosen

Nomination forms were mailed to coaches within the All-World area and all players (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were considered. The All-World area is represented by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa and also includes schools in communities with a population of 5,000 or more within 75 miles of Tulsa. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News