Meet the finalists for All-World baseball player of the year, All-World teams and honorable mention

Brennan Phillips

Virtually unhittable left-hander used pinpoint control and an array of curves, sliders and fastballs to baffle hitters all season. Struck out 144 in 63 innings (2.3 per inning!!) and allowed only seven earned runs, leading Rams to a 33-5 record and a 6A semifinal finish. Struck out 20 in a win over Jenks and allowed only one hit with 13 Ks in a premier matchup with Oklahoma State University signee Carson Benge in the first round of the state tournament. Fanned 15 in his only loss, 5-2 to Union on March 22. Committed to OSU.

Justin Timmerman * Jenks

A 1993 Skiatook High graduate, Timmerman was an Oral Roberts University assistant in 2001-03, later head coach at Globe Institute of Technology in Manhattan, N.Y., and has helmed high school programs from Chouteau to Boca Raton, Florida. “As a younger man, I was chasing the dream of being a Division I head coach,” he said. “Today, the relationships with my (assistants) and players mean more to me.” A more settled Timmerman found something to live for in his first full Jenks season. A group of determined Trojans kept taking one step at a time until they had gone all the way to the Class 6A state title. “There was no magic pill,” Timmerman said. “These guys bought in and kept finding ways to win. It was a special season. They’ll be remembered around here for a long time.”