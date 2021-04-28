Lincoln Christian's Devin Qualls is latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Devin Qualls * Lincoln Christian * C * Sr.
Tied the Bulldogs' single-season record for home runs and broke the single-season record for RBIs in a five-day span. Belted his ninth homer of the season in Monday's 11-10 loss to Collinsville. Drove in his 45th run in a win over Victory Christian last Thursday and totals 47 for the season. Has a .398 average, helping lead Bulldogs to a 22-12 record. Has signed with Connors State.
