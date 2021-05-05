King, Union blank Sapulpa in 6A baseball regional

Bartlesville went back on top in the bottom half of the second. Hayden Catlin walked with one out, stole second base, and moved to third on a Silas Earley single to right field.

Catlin then came home after a safety squeeze bunt from Zeb Henry. It appeared the Bruins would carry over the momentum after Hall recorded back-to-back strikeouts to open the third inning.

Hall then induced a ground ball, but Bartlesville committed an error. Kaiden Ashton and Blevins then followed with consecutive doubles to put Sapulpa back on top.

Blevins took over after the Bruins had runners on second and third with none out in the bottom of the fifth. He got two ground outs and a flyout to escape the jam.

The only base runner to reach against Blevins came on a leadoff error in the seventh. However, he got a fly out and then a double play to seal the deal.

Union 8, Putnam City West 4: Thomas Bulleigh pitched 6 1/3 solid innings in running his record to 7-1. He scattered 10 hits and four earned runs, walked just one and struck out six.

The Patriots led 1-0 after two innings and 3-2 after three. Union, however, took control with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.