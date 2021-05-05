King, Union blank Sapulpa in 6A baseball regional

Union used a strong pitching effort from T.J. King and a balanced hitting attack in shutting out Sapulpa 11-0 in the Class 6A baseball regional playoffs Wednesday.
Union (28-10) will host the regional championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. In opening round action, Union beat Putnam City West 8-4 while Sapulpa edged Bartlesville 3-2.
Wednesday's elimination game saw Bartlesville down Putnam City West 17-3. The Chieftains (20-16) and Bruins (23-13) will play at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Patriots finished 5-34.
King pitched six strong innings in improving to 8-1. He allowed three hits, walked four and had five strikeouts.
"T.J. pitched really well today," Union coach Shawn Newkirk said. "We were very pleased. He kept the ball down and did a good job moving his fastball and using his breaking pitch."
Union pounded out 15 hits, with Avery Ortiz and Parker Patterson collecting three apiece. Ortiz and Patterson each scored a pair of runs and drove in another.
Bryce Ashlock also had a nice day at the plate for Union. He was 2-for-3 with a single and double, had two RBIs and scored twice.
It was scoreless after three innings, but Union, the visiting team, broke the ice with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Ortiz opened the frame with an infield hit and Patterson followed with a ground-rule double that bounced over the right-field fence.
Ashlock then plated Ortiz with the game's first run on a single to left field. Patterson and Ashlock eventually scored on a passed ball and balk.
Union broke it open with five runs in the fifth. Canyon Keller's two-run double to the gap in left-center was the biggest blow.
Ortiz knocked in a run with a single to right in the sixth. Gage Arthur and Brooks Mueller each had RBI singles in the seventh.
"We have a young team and this atmosphere is a little different than what they are used to, so we had a slow start," Newkirk said. "We began using our speed to create havoc. That's been a huge part of our success."
Sapulpa 3, Bartlesville 2: Freshman Jack Blevins was the difference maker for the Chieftains. He was 2-for-3 at the plate, scored a run, drove in another and pitched three hitless innings to earn the save.
Jakob Hall suffered a tough-luck defeat for the Bruins. He allowed four hits, no earned runs, had no walks and struck out 13 in a complete game.
The teams traded solo unearned runs in the bottom of the first and top of the second innings, respectively.
Bartlesville went back on top in the bottom half of the second. Hayden Catlin walked with one out, stole second base, and moved to third on a Silas Earley single to right field.
Catlin then came home after a safety squeeze bunt from Zeb Henry. It appeared the Bruins would carry over the momentum after Hall recorded back-to-back strikeouts to open the third inning.
Hall then induced a ground ball, but Bartlesville committed an error. Kaiden Ashton and Blevins then followed with consecutive doubles to put Sapulpa back on top.
Blevins took over after the Bruins had runners on second and third with none out in the bottom of the fifth. He got two ground outs and a flyout to escape the jam.
The only base runner to reach against Blevins came on a leadoff error in the seventh. However, he got a fly out and then a double play to seal the deal.
Union 8, Putnam City West 4: Thomas Bulleigh pitched 6 1/3 solid innings in running his record to 7-1. He scattered 10 hits and four earned runs, walked just one and struck out six.
The Patriots led 1-0 after two innings and 3-2 after three. Union, however, took control with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
UNION 11, SAPULPA 0
Union;000;351;2;--;11;15;0
Sapulpa;000;000;0;--;0;3;0
King, Skeie (7) and Briggs. Young, Lance (5), N. Jones (6), B. Jones (7) and Henderson. W: King (8-1). L: Young (2-3).
SAPULPA 3, BARTLESVILLE 2
Sapulpa;012;000;0;--;3;4;2
Bartlesville;110;000;0;--;2;3;2
Burch, Blevins (5) and Henderson. Hall and Olenberger. W: Burch (6-5). L: Hall (5-2). S: Blevins (2).
UNION 8, PUTNAM CITY WEST 4
Union;002;320;1;--;8;10;0
Putnam City West;012;000;1;--;4;10;1
Bulleigh, Skeie (7) and Briggs. Gresham, McAroy (5) and Byers. W: Bulleigh (7-1). L: Gresham.
BARTLESVILLE 17, PUTNAM CITY WEST 3
Bartlesville;101;033;9;--;17;13;1
Putnam City West;120;000;0;--;3;5;6
Parsley, Rigdon (2) and Olenberger. Byers, Gresham (3), McAroy (5), Kapple (7), Hamilton (7) and Hyde-Herrera, Byers (3). W: Rigdon (2-0). L: Gresham.
Consistent Cardinal
Colllinsville senior shortstop Conner Duncan is the Tulsa World’s latest high school baseball player of the week.
Duncan batted .552 in district play this season and a team-leading .476 overall for the Cards, who open 5A regional play by hosting Nathan Hale at 11 a.m. Thursday.
"Our most consistent player," coach Tony Reeder said.
The NOC-Enid signee leads the Cards in runs (37) and is second in hits (39), RBIs (31) and stolen bases (14). He has made only seven errors in 30 games.