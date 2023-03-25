Too much charity proved too much to overcome for the Owasso baseball team on Saturday afternoon.

A combination of eight walks issued by Owasso pitchers plus three fielding errors to go along with only three hits on offense spelled a 7-1 loss for the defending Class 6A state champion Rams against Edmond Santa Fe in the final day of the Jenks-Broken Arrow Festival at Hinch Field.

In a rematch of the two schools that battled for the Class 6A state crown last May, the Wolves (8-4) capitalized on numerous extra opportunities afforded them by Owasso (9-5) while riding a complete-game pitching performance by righthander Isaac Evans.

“When you have eight walks and hit a batter — you put all those guys on base without having a chance to get someone out and when you don’t have command of your off-speed pitches and they can set on fast ball — you’re going to probably have a long day,” Rams head coach Larry Turner.

“We certainly did today,” he added, as his team saw its four-game winning streak end to the team that the Rams defeated 7-3 last year to capture Owasso’s first state crown since 2015 and the 14th in school history.

“We’re still trying to find our way,” Turner said of the 2023 Rams squad, which is rebuilding after losing 16 seniors to graduation, including seven who started in last year’s state championship game.

“We’ve had a lot of new players this year and we’ll just keep grinding and keep fighting.”

One of those players looking to gain varsity experience this season, Kyle Tanzey, got the starting nod on the mound Saturday for the Rams.

But the senior lefthander struggled in his lone inning of work, surrendering a run on a pair of hits, a walk, a hit batsman and a wild pitch.

But Tanzey escaped a big jam by getting an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Turner then called on a face very familiar to Santa Fe, righthander J.T. Davis, to take over for Tanzey in the second inning.

Davis turned in a complete-game outing against the Wolves in last year's state title game, allowing Santa Fe just five hits while striking out seven.

But on this day Davis could not duplicate that effort. After recording a scoreless second inning, the junior permitted three runs in the third on four hits while allowing a pair of walks.

In his 3⅔ innings on the hill, Davis gave up six of the Rams’ eight walks.

“He struggled a little bit,” Turner said as Santa Fe tallied five runs off Davis (three earned) in his relief stint while he tossed three wild pitches.

“Obviously, he’s got to be better for us because he is one of our ‘dudes.’ He struggled with his slider and stuff today and couldn’t use that fast ball. Against good teams, you can’t do that at this level.”

To add insult to injury, six of the Wolves' eight walks came from the bottom third of the batting order. In fact, the seventh, eighth and ninth place hitters for Santa Fe combined for only one official at bat in nine trips to the plate against Rams hurlers.

While Owasso pitchers had control issues, such was not the case for Evans.

After surrendering two walks in the top of the first, Evans settled down and allowed only three baserunners for the next five innings. The only run against him was unearned, thanks to a pair of Wolves’ fielding miscues in the seventh inning.

The Rams loaded the bases in their first at-bat, as leadoff hitter Cooper Anschwitz was hit by a pitch and Jackson Farrell and Cooper Harrel drew walks. But Bodie Anderson flied out to right to end the inning.

“We had a chance there in the first inning with a couple of guys on and don’t take advantage of that,” Turner said. “Who knows from that point on. We just didn’t get it done today.”

In the fourth, Anderson stroked a two-out triple to left field and Baylor Corbin was hit by a Evans pitch but Carter Miller bounced out to shortstop to end the threat.

Besides Anderson, Corbin and Grady Mercer notched hits for Owasso.

Santa Fe’s final three runs were all unearned, courtesy of three Rams errors.

EDMOND SANTA FE 7, OWASSO 1

Owasso;000;000;1;—;1;3;3

Edmond Santa Fe;103;021;X;—;7;6;2

Tanzey, Davis (2), Wilson (5) and Corbin. Evans and McIntyre. W: Evans (2-0). L: Tanzey. T: 2:08.