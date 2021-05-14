Jenks tops Owasso to advance to 6A baseball title game

EDMOND — Fourth in the district in the baseball regular season, the Jenks Trojans are headed to the Class 6A state championship game.
They punched their ticket Friday with a stunning 3-1 win over Owasso in the semifinals at the Edmond Memorial High diamond.
Junior left-hander Jack James baffled the Rams, allowing five hits and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings and received last-out relief help from Nic Fling.
“I felt great. All my pitchers were working,” said James, who throws a fastball, slider and change. “They told me Friday morning that I was pitching and I knew I could do it. I had to trust my coaches and teammates,” he said.
James gave the Trojans their second pitching gem in as many days at the state tournament. Senior Brooks Fowler threw a two-hitter to beat Edmond Santa Fe 2-0 in Thursday’s first round.
On Friday, Fowler started at shortstop, drove in a run with an infield hit in the Trojans’ three-run third inning and finished 3-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt.
Jenks, which lost to Owasso twice during the district season, ran its record to 32-10 and moves on to play Mustang at noon Saturday in Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Broncos (25-12) knocked off Edmond Deer Creek 4-2 in the other semifinal.
The Trojans return to the final for the first time in 19 years and will be seeking the school's fourth title.
“I couldn’t be happier for these guys,” Jenks coach Justin Timmerman said. “They’ve worked their tails off and we’ve got a couple of arms left and we’ll see what we can do Saturday.”
Owasso freshman left-hander Jackson Farrell allowed only six hits and was sharp for all but the second inning, but that was enough to give him his second loss in 11 pitching decisions.
In Jenks' big inning, he walked two men and hit a third and the Rams contributed two errors. Tanner Primeaux led off with a walk, went to third on an error and scored on Cash Adams’ sacrifice fly. Farrell picked off a runner and had two out and none on, but the Rams weren't out of the woods.
Parker Casselberry reached on an error, Chandler Fowler singled to left, Rhylan Wright walked and Farrell hit Ty Walls to force in the second run. Another run scored when Brody Green cut off Brooks Fowler’s bouncer deep in the hole at short, but had no play.
The Rams had few opportunities and couldn't cash in when they did. With two on and two out in the second, James got Zach Burnes on a fly ball. In the fifth, Burnes singled and Jackson Smith doubled just inside the left-field line and they were at second and third with two out, but James struck out Brennan Phillips, pitching star of Thursday’s first-round win over Yukon, on a full-count pitch.
In the seventh, Turner walked, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a balk and scored when Burnes reached on an error. Baylor Corbin singled, putting the tying runners aboard, but James struck out Smith and with his pitch limit at 118, gave way to Fling, who got Brennan on a fly to right.
The Rams (33-5) missed a chance to play for their 14th state title.
“We didn’t help ourselves and we hit too many fly balls,” Owasso coach Larry Turner said. “But we've gotta tip our hats to those guys. They outplayed us and they deserved it today."
JENKS 3, OWASSO 1
Jenks;030;000;0;—;3;6;1
Owasso;000;000;1;—;1;5;2
Jack James, Nic Fling (7) and Dylan Hammond. Jackson Farrell and Baylor Corbin. W: James (5-3). L: Farrell (9-2). S: Fling (1).