Jenks tops Owasso to advance to 6A baseball title game

The Trojans return to the final for the first time in 19 years and will be seeking the school's fourth title.

“I couldn’t be happier for these guys,” Jenks coach Justin Timmerman said. “They’ve worked their tails off and we’ve got a couple of arms left and we’ll see what we can do Saturday.”

Owasso freshman left-hander Jackson Farrell allowed only six hits and was sharp for all but the second inning, but that was enough to give him his second loss in 11 pitching decisions.

In Jenks' big inning, he walked two men and hit a third and the Rams contributed two errors. Tanner Primeaux led off with a walk, went to third on an error and scored on Cash Adams’ sacrifice fly. Farrell picked off a runner and had two out and none on, but the Rams weren't out of the woods.

Parker Casselberry reached on an error, Chandler Fowler singled to left, Rhylan Wright walked and Farrell hit Ty Walls to force in the second run. Another run scored when Brody Green cut off Brooks Fowler’s bouncer deep in the hole at short, but had no play.