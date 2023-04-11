OWASSO — Harry Houdini would have been proud of Jenks pitcher Tanner Primeaux's performance on Tuesday night.

Primeaux found a way to repeatedly escape potential peril despite issuing seven walks as he struck out eight and allowed just two hits in the Trojans’ 6-1 victory against Owasso in District 6A-3 action at Stigall Field.

Cole Whittington drove in three runs with a two-RBI infield single and a squeeze bunt while Chandler Fowler added two hits and scored a pair of runs as Jenks (16-8, 8-2 district) won a key matchup against the Rams (16-10, 8-2) in a battle between the last two Class 6A state champions.

“When Jenks and Owasso are here, it’s always a good one,” said head coach Ryan Hendricks of Jenks, which captured the state crown in 2021.

“We owe them after yesterday,” Hendricks added in reference to Owasso’s 2-1 triumph Monday on the Trojans’ home field.

“Congrats to them for last year’s win; that was big for them,” he said about the Rams’ state title a year ago.

“Coming into districts this year, and looking at the schedule before the season started, (we knew) if we can get Owasso we got a chance,” Hendricks continued. “After yesterday, coming in and getting this win tonight was big for us.”

With the victory, Jenks moved into a tie for second in the District 6A-3 standings with Owasso. Both teams are one game behind district leader Broken Arrow.

Primeaux (1-2) permitted an infield single to the first batter he faced, leadoff hitter Jackson Harrell, then held Owasso hitless until Luke Williams slapped a two-out single to right field in the fifth inning.

Those were the only two hits the left-hander permitted before leaving the game with one out in the sixth inning in favor of reliever Henry Warta.

Primeaux stranded at least one Owasso baserunner in each of the five full innings he was on the mound.

After a pair of walks and a sacrifice bunt put Rams runners on second and third bases to open the fourth inning, Primeaux responded with back-to-back strikeouts to stymie the Owasso scoring threat.

One inning later with Jenks still clutching to a 3-1 lead, Williams’ two-out single for Jenks was followed by Primeaux’s sixth and seventh walks of the evening to load the bases.

But, once again, the Jenks starting hurler recorded a strikeout to keep the Rams at bay.

“Tanner today on the mound was unbelievable,” Hendricks said. “He’s had really good outings all year. This one today was his first win to show for it. But he’s been pitching really great for us and we knew we could depend on him to get it done.”

For his part, Primeaux said he was able to keep his composure despite allowing 11 Jenks hitters to reach base (two hits, seven walks, two hit-byu-pitches).

“I just tried to stay calm and be true to myself and just play how I normally play, throw how I know how to throw,” he said.

After Owasso grabbed a 1-0 lead on Bodie Amberson’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, Jenks responded in its next at bat.

Fowler’s one-out double to left field ignited the Trojans. After Ike Owens was hit by a pitch by Owasso starter James Suiter and Jett Calmus drew a walk, Whittington fisted a flare some 60 feet to the left side of the infield that bounced by Rams shortstop Cooper Auschwitz as both Fowler and Calmus raced home to put Jenks in front 2-1.

The Trojans then added an unearned run in the third inning, courtesy of a pair of Owasso throwing errors on the infield, before putting the game away with a three-run flurry in the sixth inning.

Fowler’s second hit, a single to left, started the inning. Fowler then stole second and third bases. After Calmus picked up his second of three walks in the game, Whittington laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to the right side to plate Fowler with Calmus moving to second on the sacrifice.

Jeremy Han followed with an infield single to knock in Calmus and Ty Walls’ double down the left-field line drove home Han with the Trojans’ final run of the night.

Warta tossed hitless ball for the final 1.2 innings for Jenks. He whiffed two in retiring Owasso in order in the seventh inning to end the contest.

Primeaux said it felt good to get a “W” against a team he has become quite familiar with through the years.

“It was just exciting coming out here playing against a dang good team that I have played against my whole life,” he said. “Some of the guys over there I have played against since I was 9 or 10 years old so it’s great to beat them.”

JENKS 6, OWASSO 1

Jenks;021;003;0;—;6;7;0

Owasso;100;000;0;—;1;2;2

Primeaux, Warta (6) and Tibbett. Suiter, Moan (6), Sanford (7) and Figueroa. W: Primeaux (1-2). L: Suiter. T: 2:40.