Jenks sophomore Logan Tribbett keys district win over Bixby

BIXBY — It was a baseball game that the Jenks Trojans had to have and sophomore Logan Tribbett came through at crunch time.

Tribbett’s two-out, two-run double in the top of the sixth inning provided the tying and go-ahead runs and the Trojans scrambled to beat league-leading Bixby, 5-4, in tense District 6A-3 action before about 100 spectators on a blustery Monday at the Spartans’ diamond.

“When the season started, I didn’t have my varsity jersey,” said Tribbett, who became a full-time varsity player only two weeks ago. “It’s crazy how far up I’ve come in this program. It’s been a crazy month for me.”

Trojans senior right-hander Brooks Fowler steadied after giving up first-inning home runs to Blake Nichols and Reece Rozman and kept the Spartans off balance the rest of the way, enabling his teammates to get back in the game.

“In the first inning, they were swinging at every first-pitch fastball I threw, and it didn’t help that the wind was blowing out,” the Oral Roberts University signee said. “After that I started mixing my pitches a little better. And yeah, that that was a huge win for us.