Jenks sophomore Logan Tibbett keys district win over Bixby

BIXBY — It was a baseball game that the Jenks Trojans had to have and sophomore Logan Tibbett came through at crunch time.
Tibbett’s two-out, two-run double in the top of the sixth inning provided the tying and go-ahead runs and the Trojans scrambled to beat league-leading Bixby, 5-4, in tense District 6A-3 action before about 100 spectators on a blustery Monday at the Spartans’ diamond.
“When the season started, I didn’t have my varsity jersey,” said Tibbett, who became a full-time varsity player only two weeks ago. “It’s crazy how far up I’ve come in this program. It’s been a crazy month for me.”
Trojans senior right-hander Brooks Fowler steadied after giving up first-inning home runs to Blake Nichols and Reece Rozman and kept the Spartans off balance the rest of the way, enabling his teammates to get back in the game.
“In the first inning, they were swinging at every first-pitch fastball I threw, and it didn’t help that the wind was blowing out,” the Oral Roberts University signee said. “After that I started mixing my pitches a little better. And yeah, that that was a huge win for us.
Huge because it kept the Trojans in the running for one of the top two spots in the district and the right to in the regional. Jenks, 19-6 overall, improved to 8-3 in the district — one game behind Bixby, Union and Owasso, all tied at 9-2.
The teams play again Tuesday at Jenks at 6 p.m.
“With two losses against Owasso and one against Union, we basically have to sweep these two games to have a chance,” Jenks coach Justin Timmerman said.
“That (Fowler) guy is really good,” Bixby coach Justin Delay said. “We haven’t seen anything like his changeup all year. That is a major league pitch.”
But Fowler almost didn’t survive the first inning. Nichols’ long ball to center drove in Blake Williams, who had walked. Rozman’s solo shot down the left field line made it 3-0 and Aidan Rackleff followed an out later with a double to the center field wall.
But over the next six innings, Fowler allowed only four hits and one unearned run while striking out eight.
Despite allowing two unearned runs, Bixby starting pitcher Ricardo Hernandez took a 4-3 lead to the sixth. But Dylan Hammond doubled and Parker Casselberry singled up the middle, putting runners at first and third with one out. Reliever Nick Baney got Wyatt Sharrock on a liner to short, but Tibbett ripped a 2-1 fastball to the wall in center, putting the Trojans in the driver’s seat.
JENKS 5, BIXBY 4
Jenks 012 002 0 — 5 5 1
Bixby 300 100 0 — 4 7 2
Fowler and Hammond; Hernandez, Baney (6) and Bickle. W: Fowler (5-2). L: Hernandez (1-1). HR—Bixby, Nichols (1), Rosman (1).