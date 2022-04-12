Jenks salvages baseball series split with Owasso

JENKS -- A strong pitching performance from Chandler Fowler and a big fourth inning gave Jenks a 5-2 win over Owasso in District 6A-3 action Tuesday at Hinch Field.

Fowler went the distance for the defending state champion Trojans (21-4, 7-3). He allowed six hits, walked one, and struck out nine.

"Chandler Fowler had an unbelievable game," Jenks coach Justin Timmerman said. "He was locked in from the first pitch and showed his true character. I am very happy for him."

Jenks scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the biggest moment of the frame likely happened in the top half.

Zach Burnes singled to left field with two outs for the Rams (20-6, 8-2). Solo Skalnik tried to score but was cut down at the plate on a perfect throw from Ike Owens.

The Trojans carried over that momentum to the bottom half of the fourth, where they batted around. Logan Tibbett opened the frame with a single up the middle.

Fowler was then hit by a pitch and he moved up to second base and courtesy runner Blake Lamb to third on a wild pitch.

Jaxon McAuliff then singled to left to plate Lamb. After a pop out, Jace Wright singled to right field to bring home Fowler.

Owens drew a walk to fill the bases and McAuliff was forced out at the plate on an Alex Fisher fielder's choice.

That set the stage for Ty Walls and he did not disappoint. Walls worked the count full and then roped a bases clearing double into the left field corner.

"Ty Walls had a huge hit," Timmerman said. "He is exceptional and one of the best athletes in the school."

Owasso came right back in the top of the fifth inning though. Markus Mirabal and Baylor Corbin started the frame with consecutive singles. Grady Mercer was then hit by a pitch to fill the bases.

Fowler responded with a huge strikeout. Brennan Phillips then knocked in Mirabal on a sacrifice fly to center field.

Jackson Smith was hit by another pitch to load the bases again. Fowler, however, came up huge one more time as he fanned Skalnik to wiggle out of that jam.

Fowler then retired the final six Ram batters, including a pair of strikeouts in the final frame, to complete his gem.

"The first few innings my slider wasn't good, but it got better as the game went on," Fowler said. "We started off a little shaky but the play Ike made was a huge momentum shift."

Owasso drew first blood in the top of the third inning without the benefit of a hit. Corbin got things started with a leadoff walk.

Courtesy runner Reese Daigle advanced to second base on a passed ball, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then came home after another passed ball.

Jenks missed a chance to even things in the bottom half of the third. Wright walked to start the frame and then moved to third base on an Owens single to right field.

Smith got the first out after a nice diving grab in foul territory from his first base position. Jackson Farrell followed with a strikeout and then Noah Smallwood made a strong throw from shortstop to end the threat.

The Trojans bounced back though in the next inning. Owens provided the big play on defense in the top half of the frame while Walls came through with the big hit in the bottom half.

"I was proud of the kids," Timmerman said. "We came out today and found a way to win and showed the toughness of our team."

Owasso won the opening game of the series at home Monday 4-3 in nine innings, courtesy of Skalnik'a walk-off hit.

Despite the loss on Tuesday, the Rams still control their own destiny to both win the district and host a regional.

Skalnik figures to play a big role in that. He had a pair of doubles Tuesday to follow up his heroics Monday. All of that coming after he missed time with a hand injury that required a cast earlier in the season.

"That was the message to the team," said Owasso coach Larry Turner, on controlling their own destiny. "It's also great to see Solo swing the bat extremely well again and come through for us."

Owasso 4, Jenks 3 (Monday): Skalnik's two-out winning hit scored pinch-runner Mason Willingham.

Owasso lefty Brennan Phillips pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowed eight hits, three runs (two earned), walked one and struck out six as he threw 78 of his 120 pitches for strikes. Jenks starter Jack James also threw 120 pitches (68 strikes) over 6 2/3 innings with seven hits allowed, three runs, four walks and 12 strikeouts.

Jackson Smith went 4-for-5 with a homer for Owasso. Walls went 3-for-4 with a RBI.

JENKS 5, OWASSO 2

Owasso;001;010;0;--;2;6;0

Jenks;000;500;x;--;5;6;0

Farrell and Corbin; Fowler and Tibbett. W: Fowler (2-1). L: Farrell (6-1).

Monday

OWASSO 4, JENKS 3

Jenks;110;001;000;--;3;8;1

Owasso;003;000;001;--;4;10;1

James, Sponsler (7) and Tibbett; Phillips, Sanford (7) and Corbin. W: Sanford (2-2). L: Sponsler. HR: Owasso, Smith (7).