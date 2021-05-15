Jenks rallies one more time to claim 6A state baseball championship

“Everyone believed when we were down two in the seventh inning. No one gave up. We scored two runs that inning and had all the momentum, and then in the eighth inning we found a way to win and that’s all that matters.”

The Trojans (33-10) have been finding ways to win ever since finishing fourth in their district. Now they have the school’s first state title in baseball in 19 years and the fourth overall.

“We’ve been fighting all season and we fought and fought and fought nonstop today and it all worked out and I’m so happy for the guys,” Jenks coach Justin Timmerman said. ““We didn’t know what was gonna happen, but we never stopped believing. We have a saying, `Will over skill,’ go make something happen, and they willed it today.”

Ty Walls opened the eighth with a single and stole second before Fowler’s two-run, opposite-field shot past the right field foul pole made it 8-6. The left-handed-hitting Hammond followed with a towering shot over the same part of the outfield wall for the first homer of his varsity career.

Then, it was up to Casselberry to finish a job he had started in the third inning when he moved from third base to the mound after two other Trojan pitchers couldn’t get the job done.