 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jenks' Brooks Fowler is the latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week
0 comments

Jenks' Brooks Fowler is the latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jenks baseball player Brooks Fowler
Mike Brown

Brooks Fowler * Jenks * RHP/SS * Sr.

Helped lead the Trojans to the Class 6A state title. Pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Edmond Santa Fe. Blasted the dramatic, two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning of the 9-6 win over Mustang in the championship game. Led the Trojans in hitting (.378), RBIs (31) and runs (38) this season and went 8-0 on the mound. Signed with ORU.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News