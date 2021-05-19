Jenks' Brooks Fowler is the latest Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Brooks Fowler * Jenks * RHP/SS * Sr.

Helped lead the Trojans to the Class 6A state title. Pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Edmond Santa Fe. Blasted the dramatic, two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning of the 9-6 win over Mustang in the championship game. Led the Trojans in hitting (.378), RBIs (31) and runs (38) this season and went 8-0 on the mound. Signed with ORU.