Jenks, BA boys golfers hoping to challenge powerful Edmond North

Edmond North is still the team to beat. The Huskies are winning everything in sight and they’ve been doing so for a long time.
But Jenks and Broken Arrow are emerging as the likely best bets to keep the Class 6A boys state golf title in the eastern half of the state when regional play opens Monday.
North had won 13 team titles in 14 years before Owasso captured the crown in 2019, winning for the second time in five years.
The Rams are still led by Ben Stoller, who tied for seventh in the individual race as a freshman two years ago at Edmond’s Rose Creek Golf Club.
North will be favored again, led by Oklahoma State University-bound Jordan Wilson, who won the 2019 individual title as a sophomore.
Broken Arrow coach Dakota Beller marvels at what the Huskies have accomplished.
"They always have really good players," he said. "It seems like I see the same names going through there year after year."
Jenks was the dominant program before North started its run, winning eight titles in 11 years, capped by six straight in 1999-04. The Trojans want to be there again, coach Jordan Perceful said.
“Our motto is, `Get us back to where we are right there with them'," he said.
Perceful has a solid quartet in Jamen Parsons, Buddy Wehrli, Sam Morris and Cody Fifer and is still considering Jacob Casey and Cale Vanbrunt for the final spot.
The Trojans fired their best team total of the season at Edmond North’s tournament on April 15, then followed by winning the Frontier Conference championship at Indian Springs on April 20 and finishing second in their own tournament at South Lakes last weekend.
Broken Arrow has played well all season and seems to be even better since Hayes Gutierrez established himself in the fifth spot, joining Caden Armstrong, Alex Bloxham, Tyler Collier and Hunter Stanley.
The Tigers won their second team title of the season at Bartlesville on Monday and have finished third or better seven times.
Monday’s east regional is set for Muskogee Golf Club, with Bartlesville, Bixby, Booker T. Washington, Choctaw, Muskogee, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Stillwater, Union and Yukon joining Broken Arrow, Jenks and Owasso.
The state tournament is May 10-11 at Forest Ridge.
Rougher rising
Mesa Falleur won his third tournament of the season Monday at Bartlesville and looms as a player to watch for the 6A individual title.
The Muskogee junior fired a two-round, 3-under 141 in wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour to win the Bruin Invitational at Bartlesville’s Adams Municipal Golf Course.
He is the latest Tulsa World spring sports male athlete of the week.
Falleur played at Sallisaw as a freshman and tied for seventh in the 2019 Class 4A state tournament at Dornick Hills in Ardmore.
This is his first full year with the Roughers after the coronavirus wiped out the 2020 season, and he’s been impressive, coach Brad Huddleston said.
He shot a 69 to win at Sapulpa on April 15, finished second by a shot to red-hot Union freshman Jesse Tandoy in the Union Invitational at Meadowbrook on March 29 and was third in the prestigious Jimmie Austin tournament in Norman.
He also won the Roughers’ individual title and has a history of playing well at Muskogee Golf Club, where Monday's 6A regional will be played.
In a friendly round there last summer, he shot a 61.
Getting vertical
Alyssa Jerome cleared 9 feet to win the Tulsa 7 Conference high jump title at Bristow last Saturday and is unbeaten in seven meets this season.
The Mannford senior is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week.
Jerome went 9-6 to tie for third in the 4A state meet as a sophomore and has cleared 10-6 twice this season, tying with several athletes for the state’s second-highest vault.
A 4.0 student, she is committed to Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.