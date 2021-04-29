Jenks, BA boys golfers hoping to challenge powerful Edmond North

Edmond North is still the team to beat. The Huskies are winning everything in sight and they’ve been doing so for a long time.

But Jenks and Broken Arrow are emerging as the likely best bets to keep the Class 6A boys state golf title in the eastern half of the state when regional play opens Monday.

North had won 13 team titles in 14 years before Owasso captured the crown in 2019, winning for the second time in five years.

The Rams are still led by Ben Stoller, who tied for seventh in the individual race as a freshman two years ago at Edmond’s Rose Creek Golf Club.

North will be favored again, led by Oklahoma State University-bound Jordan Wilson, who won the 2019 individual title as a sophomore.

Broken Arrow coach Dakota Beller marvels at what the Huskies have accomplished.

"They always have really good players," he said. "It seems like I see the same names going through there year after year."

Jenks was the dominant program before North started its run, winning eight titles in 11 years, capped by six straight in 1999-04. The Trojans want to be there again, coach Jordan Perceful said.