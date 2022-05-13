Jackson Farrell, Jackson Smith lead Owasso into Class 6A title game

NORMAN — Buoyed by a pair of Jacksons, Owasso is returning to the Class 6A state baseball championship game.

Jackson Farrell twirled a complete-game three-hitter and Jackson Smith had three hits, including a three-run homer, as Owasso raced past Edmond Deer Creek 6-2 Friday in the semifinals of the Class 6A state baseball tournament at Tull Lake Field on the Norman North High School campus.

With the victory, the Rams (31-8) will advance to their first state final since capturing the 2015 crown.

Owasso will meet Edmond Santa Fe (31-11) in the championship game at 12:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City seeking the school’s 14th state title.

Powered by a grand slam home run from Blake Seefeldt and a solo homer from Lance Lunceford, the Wolves punched their ticket to the final with a 5-2 victory against Westmoore in the other semifinal contest Friday.

“When we started the season, that was the only thing that we asked — to have a chance to win our last game,” Owasso head coach Larry Turner said about his team’s championship game appearance.

“And so we’re there and we will let the chips fall where they may.”

Turner glowed about the play of the two Jacksons on Friday.

“Jackson Smith has swung the bat for us great this year,” he said. “He’s been clutch. Just a great hitter. Jackson Farrell. He’s a gamer. He’s really good. I’m glad he is a sophomore and I’m glad he is on our team. He is going to be special, too. He gives us a chance every time he gets on the mountain.”

Owasso, which has won 11 of its last 12 games, wasted no time taking control against Deer Creek (31-11).

Leadoff hitter Noah Smallwood lined the game’s third pitch from Antlers starter Brady Hamilton to left field for a double. The base hit was Smallwood’s sixth straight to open state tournament play.

Brennan Phillips, who tossed a complete game in Owasso’s 8-7 quarterfinal win Thursday against Edmond Memorial, then drew his first of three walks on the day. He scored on each occasion to notch half of his team’s runs.

Smith followed with his towering home run to right field to give the Rams an early 3-0 cushion.

“A very emotional moment for me being able to do that for my team and I love playing for this team,” Smith said of his 10th homer of the season.

“It was a solid change-up early and he (Hamilton) hung it and I went for it.”

Smith’s homer would provide Farrell all the run support the sophomore lefthander would end up needing.

After issuing a pair of walks and an unearned run in the first inning and then another unearned run in the second that made the score 3-2, Farrell settled in and kept Deer Creek scoreless the rest of the way after the Antlers had erupted for 16 hits in a 14-13 quarterfinal victory Thursday against Jenks.

Farrell set the Antlers down in order in the third and fourth innings and retired seven in a row before allowing his second hit of the game in the fifth.

He permitted just one baserunner in each of the last three innings, finishing with seven strikeouts while issuing three walks.

“Things kind of fell into place once I got to the second inning,” Farrell said. “I had a rough couple of first innings but great defense behind me, great offense at the plate.”

Farrell was backed up by some fine plays by the Rams defense.

In the second inning, on Taylor Tomlin’s run-scoring double to left field — the first hit allowed by Farrell — Deer Creek’s Kellen Frizzell was cut down at the plate trying to score from first base on the relay throw from left fielder Markus Mirabal to shortstop Smallwood to catcher Baylor Corbin to end the inning.

Owasso's Branden Floyd, who swatted a pair of homers on Thursday, came up with two nifty plays at third base.

In the third, he made a diving stop of a grounder to throw out the Antlers’ Duncan Key, Then, in the fifth, he fielded a high chopper off the bat of Luke Schimmels and made a strong throw to get Schimmels by a step at first base.

“The defense behind me was really good,” Farrell added. “Branden Floyd made a couple of great plays. Noah Smallwood made a couple of great plays. Just everybody behind me.”

Smith was involved in three of the four innings that Owasso scored.

Besides the early homer, his double in the third inning moved Phillips to third base. One batter later, Solo Skalnik’s sacrifice fly plated Phillips for a 4-2 Owasso lead.

In the fifth, after a leadoff walk to Phillips, Smith’s single moved the Rams centerfielder to third once again. From there, Phillips scored on Floyd’s two-out single to make it a 5-2 contest.

The Rams’ final run came in the seventh. A two-out single by Cole Deason and walk to Corbin set the stage for Mirabal’s RBI single to tally courtesy runner Mason Willingham.

Both Owasso and Deer Creek dropped semifinal contests at state a year ago. The Rams fell to eventual champion Jenks while the Antlers were ousted by eventual runner-up Mustang.

“I think the difference between this year and last year is that this year we are more of a family,” Smith said when comparing Rams squads the last two seasons.

“We have some defensive struggles right now but I think at the end of this last game, after the third inning, we’re solid on defense and we kept hitting. I am very proud of this team.”

Owasso 6, Edmond Deer Creek 2

Owasso;301;010;1;—6;9;2

Deer Creek;110;000;0;—2;3;0

Jackson Farrell and Baylor Corbin. Brady Hamilton, Luke Schimmels (4), Cody Sorrells (7) and Duncan Key. W: Farrell (7-1). L: Hamilton. HR: Smith (10). T: 2:36.

Edmond Santa Fe 5, Westmoore 2

Edmond Santa Fe;005;000;0;—5;6;2

Westmoore;000;002;0;—2;8;0

Kade Shatwell, Blake Seefeldt (6) and Jace White. Cade Erickson, Zane Chavez (5) and Connor Cavnar. W: Shatwell (6-4). L: Erickson (6-1). S: Seefeldt (4). HR: ESF, Seefeldt (3), Lunceford (1). T: 2:20.