Iconic Rams baseball coach Larry Turner remembers his mentor, Melvin Spencer

Regent Prep athletic director Kerwin Dees coached basketball at Owasso and worked in the same athletic department with Spencer for 17 years.

"He was a man of integrity … he was a great coach and teacher at Owasso, but his life was so much more to so many people for so many years at Owasso," Dees said. "He and his family are beloved in Owasso."

A 1964 Owasso graduate, Spencer started in basketball and baseball for three years and also played football. His basketball coach was future Hall of Famer J.V. Haney.

Spencer went on to play college baseball at Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore (which morphed into Rogers State College) and then at Northeastern State University.

He returned to his alma mater in 1969 and became head baseball coach for the 1971 season. Both catchers, Turner and Spencer quickly bonded.

“He took me under his wing and really took care of me,” Turner said. “I watched coach Spencer’s mannerisms and still find myself doing some of the very same things. We had a tremendous relationship."