How Owasso's Brennan Phillips was named All-World baseball player of the year over Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the draft

Baseball: Brennan Phillips, Owasso

Michelle Holdgrafer, with award sponsor Bruce G. Weber, presents the All-World Baseball Player of the Year award to Brennan Phillips of Owasso during the sixth annual All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive  on Tuesday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

On Tuesday, the Bruce G. Weber Baseball Player of the Year announcement at the All-World Awards may have surprised some as Owasso’s Brennan Phillips won the award for the second year in a row over Stillwater shortstop Jackson Holliday.

Holliday, who signed last week with the Baltimore Orioles for a bonus of $8.19 million after being the No. 1 pick of the Major League Draft, had a fabulous year. He set a national single-season record with 89 hits. He batted .685 with 17 home runs and 79 RBIs.

All-World honors, however, have never been all about who is the higher-rated prospect or who may be the better college or pro player. For the 2022 high school season, Phillips gets the edge as he made a major impact for Owasso as a pitcher and outfielder.

Phillips, a lefty signed with Oklahoma State, had an 8-1 record on the mound with a 1.04 ERA in 67 innings. He produced 120 strikeouts and issued only 12 walks. At the plate, Phillips posted a .336 batting average with 33 runs scored, 44 RBIs and 19 extra-base hits with seven home runs.

Determining the winner came down to the postseason as Phillips led Owasso to the 6A state title after sweeping Stillwater two games in the regionals. In the pivotal winners bracket game that Phillips started on the mound with 14 strikeouts in 6⅔ innings, he answered Holliday’s go-ahead homer in the 10th inning with a two-out RBI single that extended the game — that’s what players of the year do.

At the All-World Awards, Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle and Rejoice Christian’s Chance Wilson were the biggest individual winners with two awards each — as each was honored as a track athlete of the year and and an overall athlete of the year. Hinkle won four All-World awards during her high school career.
 

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

