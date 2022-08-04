How Owasso's Brennan Phillips was named All-World baseball player of the year over Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the draft

On Tuesday, the Bruce G. Weber Baseball Player of the Year announcement at the All-World Awards may have surprised some as Owasso’s Brennan Phillips won the award for the second year in a row over Stillwater shortstop Jackson Holliday.
Holliday, who signed last week with the Baltimore Orioles for a bonus of $8.19 million after being the No. 1 pick of the Major League Draft, had a fabulous year. He set a national single-season record with 89 hits. He batted .685 with 17 home runs and 79 RBIs.
All-World honors, however, have never been all about who is the higher-rated prospect or who may be the better college or pro player. For the 2022 high school season, Phillips gets the edge as he made a major impact for Owasso as a pitcher and outfielder.
Phillips, a lefty signed with Oklahoma State, had an 8-1 record on the mound with a 1.04 ERA in 67 innings. He produced 120 strikeouts and issued only 12 walks. At the plate, Phillips posted a .336 batting average with 33 runs scored, 44 RBIs and 19 extra-base hits with seven home runs.
Determining the winner came down to the postseason as Phillips led Owasso to the 6A state title after sweeping Stillwater two games in the regionals. In the pivotal winners bracket game that Phillips started on the mound with 14 strikeouts in 6⅔ innings, he answered Holliday’s go-ahead homer in the 10th inning with a two-out RBI single that extended the game — that’s what players of the year do.
At the All-World Awards, Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle and Rejoice Christian’s Chance Wilson were the biggest individual winners with two awards each — as each was honored as a track athlete of the year and and an overall athlete of the year. Hinkle won four All-World awards during her high school career.
All-World Awards: See the 2021-22 winners in all categories
Offensive Football Player of the Year: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Defensive Football Player of the Year: Zane Woodham, Holland Hall
Girls Cross Country: Cayden Dawson, Bixby
Boys Cross Country: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow
Volleyball: Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow
Girls basketball: TK Pitts, Union
Boys basketball: Ty Frierson, Memorial
Girls swimmer: Aidan Howze, Bartlesville
Boys swimmer: Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union
Girls wrestling: Kali Hayden, Union
Boys wrestling: Jersey Robb, Bixby
Softball: Jayelle Austin, Owasso
Baseball: Brennan Phillips, Owasso
Girls golf: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep
Boys golf: Drew Mabrey, Holland Hall
Girls soccer: Harper Siemens, Holland Hall
Boys soccer: Ethan Gordon, Booker T. Washington
Girls tennis: Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville
Boys tennis: Brett Keeling, Jenks
Girls track & field/Girls athlete of the year: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
Boys track & field/Boys athlete: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Mike Brown Inspirational Award: Oliver Falvey, Edison
Comeback athlete: Mia Pendleton, Oologah
Girls scholar athlete: Makenzie Malham, Union
Boys scholar athlete: Ryan Short, Jenks
Girls team coach: Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall
Boys team coach: Loren Montgomery, Bixby
Lifetime achievement: Martha ORourke, Jenks/Lincoln Christian
Michelle Holdgrafer, with award sponsor Bruce G. Weber, presents the All-World Baseball Player of the Year award to Brennan Phillips of Owasso during the sixth annual All-World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive on Tuesday.